Oklahoma's infrastructure needs include roads, bridges, broadband, according to White House report

Oklahoma's infrastructure needs are outlined in a dozen areas in a state-by-state breakdown of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion plan to improve them.

Among areas outlined in the breakdown:

• In Oklahoma there are 2,326 bridges and over 1,004 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.7% in Oklahoma and on average, each driver pays $394 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

• From 2010 to 2020, Oklahoma has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages.

• Oklahomans who take public transportation spend an extra 50.5% of their time commuting and non-white households are 2.2 times more likely to commute via public transportation. Thirty percent of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

• Over the next 20 years, Oklahoma’s drinking water infrastructure will require $6.9 billion in additional funding.