Oklahoma's high-ranking count of Afghan refugees a 'testament' to state's heart, official says

“We didn't know what anybody else was going to put down on their piece of paper,” he said. “We just knew that in Oklahoma, we have military bases here, veterans here. There's a great economy here. There's a low cost of living here. It’s a state that's got a lot of hospitality.

"The number was our own best estimate of what we were being called to do by the Lord.”

The refugees are among tens of thousands who were evacuated last month from their homeland, when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year war.

There's still a lot of work to do to prepare to receive them, Sartorius said. But they will have at least a little more time than originally thought.

Officials learned this week that it should be at least three weeks before the first arrivals in the state, after some refugees tested positive for the measles. Vaccinations are being given and will require 21 days.

Meanwhile, Sartorius added, local officials have received "assurances" on the first 100 or so refugees who will be coming to Tulsa. They range from individual men to families of six.

In a couple of weeks, when they are cleared to leave, the flight information will be sent, Sartorius said.