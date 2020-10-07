Oklahoma's COVID-19 rankings improve, but White House task force says there have been 'many preventable deaths'

Dr. Jennifer Clark addressed the hospital capacity situation in her weekly COVID-19 data presentation Wednesday morning for Project ECHO.

Clark said she spoke with her colleagues who are leaders across the state. Anecdotally, she said, they are telling her that more younger people are affected and, when hospitalized, tend to stay hospitalized for a longer period of time, thereby growing the number of patients in medical-surgical beds.

“Oklahoma City and the large health care systems there were having to divert patients to Tulsa to Kansas and down into Texas,” Clark said. “So we’ll see kind of how that peels out relative to the next handful of days with hospital capacity.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma were records for two consecutive nights: 738 overnight overnight Monday and 699 the night before. The figure came down some overnight Tuesday at 697 hospitalizations.

The previous high was 663 hospitalizations reported July 28.

Project ECHO is an OSU Center for Health Sciences program that offers medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.

Clark, a physician and former hospital administrator, went through the new case rates in Oklahoma’s eight medical regions in her presentation.