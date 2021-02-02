Oklahoma's COVID-19 drop is real this time, but mitigation and vigilance must remain, epidemiologist says

Previous downward trends in the fall and winter have been caused by testing and reporting lags around holidays, as well as data glitches.

Wendelboe said his models indicate about 1.6 million of 4 million Oklahomans — or some 40% — currently have immunity after COVID-19 infections. That creates some level of population immunity, he said, just not nearly enough for true herd immunity.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday announced that 10% of eligible adults in Oklahoma had received their first dose of vaccine. The pace has kept the state in the top 10 per capita nationally for vaccinations, according to CDC data.

Population immunity from infections and vaccinations, as well as mitigation measures, have gotten Oklahoma to the tipping point and on the downward side of the mountain — potentially to stay.

"As long as we continue to behave as we are right now as a society, we'll expect these numbers to keep coming down," Wendelboe said. "If people on the converse say, 'Hey look, we've got a decrease we can stop masking and we can start enjoying parties — all these types of things, go back to pre-COVID behavior — we will actually see another surge of cases."