Oklahoma's Brady Manek looking for mid-season bounce back after COVID-19 isolation

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek missed 10 days and two games due to COVID-19.

Could there be anything good that came out of his isolation?

“The only positive takeaway is that you don’t have to worry about it later in the year,” Manek said. “Everything else sucks.”

Manek and his teammates will welcome No. 9 Kansas to the Lloyd Noble Center for Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest. The senior didn’t play in the first game between the schools, which ended with a 63-59 victory for the Jayhawks two weeks ago.

The Sooners’ second-leading scorer was diagnosed following a home loss against Baylor. Manek absorbed a big hit in the game and returned to his hometown of Harrah to recover for one day. Shortly after, he was dinged by a test.

“It was kind of a weird situation, but at least I got to spend it with my mom and not in some place by myself going crazy. It’s been a long couple of days but got through it and glad to be back,” Manek said.

He watched the nip-and-tuck game between OU and Kansas from home, which was “definitely weird.”

The Sooners (8-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12) bounced back with an impressive 82-46 win over TCU before having a Bedlam contest against Oklahoma State postponed.