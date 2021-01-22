Oklahoma's Brady Manek looking for mid-season bounce back after COVID-19 isolation

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek missed 10 days and two games due to COVID-19.
Could there be anything good that came out of his isolation?
“The only positive takeaway is that you don’t have to worry about it later in the year,” Manek said. “Everything else sucks.”
Manek and his teammates will welcome No. 9 Kansas to the Lloyd Noble Center for Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest. The senior didn’t play in the first game between the schools, which ended with a 63-59 victory for the Jayhawks two weeks ago.
The Sooners’ second-leading scorer was diagnosed following a home loss against Baylor. Manek absorbed a big hit in the game and returned to his hometown of Harrah to recover for one day. Shortly after, he was dinged by a test.
“It was kind of a weird situation, but at least I got to spend it with my mom and not in some place by myself going crazy. It’s been a long couple of days but got through it and glad to be back,” Manek said.
He watched the nip-and-tuck game between OU and Kansas from home, which was “definitely weird.”
The Sooners (8-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12) bounced back with an impressive 82-46 win over TCU before having a Bedlam contest against Oklahoma State postponed.
Manek returned to the lineup against Kansas State Tuesday night. He ended with six points in 11 minutes of action as the coaches are slowly weaving him and teammate Jalen Hill back into the lineup. Hill also missed two games.
“He didn’t play extended minutes, but the minutes that he played didn’t look like he was dragging unusually,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He was moving pretty well. But no, he was way off game condition, as anyone would be. We’re delighted to have him back. It’s great to have him back. I know he’s tired of sitting out and watching. I know he was excited to be back.”
Manek and Hill play the same position, a “stretch-four” spot that extends defenses to the perimeter.
“It’s great to have greater depth. You have two key players that are all of the sudden coming off the bench for you,” Kruger said. “Again, neither is really game-condition ready but still, as we go forward, whether it’s Brady coming off the bench or (Elijah Harkless) coming off the bench or Alondes (Williams) coming off the bench or whoever coming off the bench, you have two more quality guys, depth-wise.”
Kansas (10-4, 4-3) is trying to avoid three consecutive league losses for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Jayhawks would also fall to 4-4 in league play with a defeat, which would be its worst conference mark through eight games in its Big 12 history.