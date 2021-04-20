Oklahomans renew calls for police, criminal justice reform after Derek Chauvin conviction

A former Minneapolis police officer's conviction for the murder of George Floyd is a step in the right direction as far as policing and criminal justice reform go, Tulsa activists and leaders said Tuesday.

But with many families still waiting for justice and Oklahoma's Legislature not taking action on reform, they said much work is yet to be done, and many renewed their calls for reform in Tulsa and Oklahoma.

Tiffany Crutcher said she breathed a sigh of bittersweet relief when Derek Chauvin's conviction was announced.

Floyd's family received justice for his death, but she and her family still have not for the 2016 fatal police shooting of her twin brother, Terance Crutcher, she said in a press conference Tuesday. However, Chauvin's guilty verdicts bring hope to the fight, she said.

"We wish that would have been Betty Shelby," Tiffany Crutcher said of the then-Tulsa police officer who was acquitted in May 2017 of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of her brother. "But today is a hopeful day for people traumatized by police violence in this country."