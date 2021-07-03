 Skip to main content
Oklahomans give low marks to state roads as lawmakers debate infrastructure
As Congress and the Biden administration seek common ground on an infrastructure bill, a new poll shows a majority of Oklahoma voters are dissatisfied with the state's roads and bridges.

About 58% of registered voters characterized the state’s roads and bridges as somewhat low or very low quality, while nearly 20% said state roads and bridges were somewhat high or very high quality, according to a poll of 500 registered voters by Amber Integrated, of Oklahoma City.

