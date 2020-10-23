Oklahomans for Equality responds to pope's call for same-sex civil unions

However, in June Konderla spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects employees from discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It is not possible to change human nature by legislative means,” Konderla said in a June 17 news release from the diocese. “Before this unjust ruling, persons are born male and female and that remains true after it. What the ruling does do is mar the credibility of the court.”

The Oklahoman reported Wednesday that the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, issued a statement indicating that he respects Pope Francis’ “pastoral concerns” for marginalized people, but he said his comments were “most likely” related to his duty rather than a sign of change in church teachings.