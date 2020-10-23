Oklahomans for Equality respond to pope's call for same-sex civil unions

But Jenkins said he wished the pope’s support went beyond civil unions, as marriage equality has been legal in all of the United States since the Supreme Court ruled in the Obergefell v. Hodges case in 2015. It has been legal in Oklahoma since 2014.

Jenkins said the concept of marriage remains distinct from a civil union and said he believes that allowing only civil unions would in practice unfairly create a “marriage-lite” or so-called “separate but equal” arrangement.

Notably, the Catholic Church defines marriage as being between one man and one woman. The New York Times reported in 2010 that the pope, then serving as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, opposed legalization of marriage equality in Argentina and called it a “destructive attack on God’s plan.”

Jenkins, though, said there are multiple faith leaders in Tulsa and elsewhere who are affirming of LGBTQ individuals, including presiding over marriage ceremonies.

The Oklahoman reported this week that two Oklahoma City-area Catholic Church pastors considered the pope’s comments “confusing” because of the church’s view on same-sex relationships and the issue, in their view, being one of civil law rather than religious doctrine.