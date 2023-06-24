Related Content Tulsa Pride connects community, continues with reduced police staff

Oklahomans For Equality Board named Dorothy Ballard as executive director in May, weeks before Tulsa 41st Annual Pride Celebration.

Ballard served as interim executive director starting November 2022, after long-term Executive Director Toby Jenkins stepped down July 1.

The former executive director of Partners for Ottawa County Inc. in Miami, Oklahoma, said she got her start in the nonprofit sector in 2015 as a volunteer, but Ballard moved into her first executive directorship in 2018.

Oklahomans for Equality has been a steady part of her life since she moved to Tulsa from New York City in 2001. She used the agency’s services to help stabilize her housing situation, became connected to others in Tulsa’s LGBTQIA+ community, and even hosted her wedding at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in 2013.

“When I saw this position open up, and I saw Toby had moved into retirement, it just all seemed to align,” Ballard said.

Jenkins served as executive director of Oklahomans for Equality for 15 years but was involved in the organization for the past 25 years.

Oklahomans for Equality Board Chair Stacy Turner said the organization’s reach would not have expanded without Jenkins’ efforts. Oklahomans for Equality is now a nationally recognized organization providing a space for LGBTQIA+ youth and adults to network, collaborate and advocate for their rights.

“OkEq’s programming and services have grown exponentially during Toby’s tenure,” Turner said in a newsletter last year. “OkEq is stronger and seen as a valued community partner because of Toby’s dedication to collaboration and networking with allies.”

Ballard said Jenkins was a trailblazer for LGBTQIA+ Oklahomans and helped expand the organization into becoming the seventh-largest equality center in the nation.

“People really do look to us as the primary LGBTQIA+ human rights organization here, and that holds a lot of responsibility,” said Ballard. “When tragedy strikes, when legislation is passed, when parents are looking and seeking for answers, when kids are displaced, they’re all coming here.”

Ballard stepped into the executive director role in May and said she knows change can be hard but looks forward to expanding the programming offered at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center and adding aspects of collaboration.

She said she wants people to understand that no one person or organization can do it all, and that Oklahomans for Equality will be working with other organizations on shared projects that will benefit the community.

One of these projects is centered around Ballard’s passion for filling in the gaps of data on the LGBTQIA+ community.

“A lot of things that intersect in our lives: interpersonal alignments, job opportunities, under-education, being housing and food insecure, they’re all addressed individually, but they’re not addressing the intersection of also being within the LGBTQ+ space,” said Ballard. “So I really want to start filling that gap ... because I think that’s the only way we’re going to be able to address the needs of the people in a way that’s effective.”

Ballard said that project is a priority, but a lot of her energy is currently devoted to getting ready for this year’s Tulsa Pride Festival, which runs through Sunday.

Ballard said her experiences as a multiethnic, bisexual and gender-fluid person have really shaped her experiences and meaning of Pride. She is also the parent to two children who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“What it means to me is a coming together of all those pieces of myself and my life,” Ballard said about what Pride means to her. “So when I get to see it in live action, it just opens my heart up because I never thought that there would be a place where I could truly exist as myself, like my whole authentic self.”

