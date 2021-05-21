 Skip to main content
Oklahomans differ on Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but all mourn lives lost in clash
Oklahomans differ on Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but all mourn lives lost in clash

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY - As Israel and Hamas on Thursday announced a cease-fire, local people with ties to the region are dealing with the emotions sparked by an 11-day war.

Mukarram Zuhair's voice trembled with emotion as she spoke about the recent clash between Israeli Defense Forces and the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

For Zuhair, the eruption of Middle East violence was personal. The Norman woman said 14 members of her family were recently killed by Israeli firestrikes.

"We are full of grief and we mourn," Zuhair said at an Oklahoma City rally in support of Palestinians. "The home that I have always known is being destroyed as we are here in protest. What is happening in Gaza is a massacre, a slaughter."

Video: Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers against any further rocket attacks following a cease-fire.
Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

