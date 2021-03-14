 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma will open against Missouri in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma will open against Missouri in NCAA Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
OU in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma has made an NCAA Tournament appearance in every year but two seasons since 2013.

 Brody Schmidt

Oklahoma will face Missouri on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

The Sooners will be the No. 8 seed in the West Region. All of the tournament’s games are being played in Indianapolis this season because of COVID-19.

Oklahoma doesn’t have much momentum entering the 68-team event. The Sooners (15-10) have lost five of six games including a 69-62 loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament’s quarterfinal round on Thursday.

OU has advanced to every NCAA Tournament since 2013 with the exception of 2017 and last season when COVID canceled the event.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News