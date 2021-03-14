Oklahoma will open against Missouri in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma will face Missouri on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

The Sooners will be the No. 8 seed in the West Region. All of the tournament’s games are being played in Indianapolis this season because of COVID-19.

Oklahoma doesn’t have much momentum entering the 68-team event. The Sooners (15-10) have lost five of six games including a 69-62 loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament’s quarterfinal round on Thursday.

OU has advanced to every NCAA Tournament since 2013 with the exception of 2017 and last season when COVID canceled the event.

