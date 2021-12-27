Oklahoma Watch: Republican politicians use pulpit to amplify vaccine misinformation

Politicians use pulpit to amplify misinformation
While Gov. Kevin Stitt and many Republican lawmakers have stated they are not opposed to COVID-19 vaccines themselves, several politicians are citing religious beliefs while spreading misinformation.
From Gov. Kevin Stitt declaring a national day of prayer and fasting in response to the pandemic last December to Jackson Lahmeyer, a Tulsa pastor and U.S. Senate candidate, offering to sign religious exemptions for those who don’t want to take the vaccine, politics often doesn’t stray far from the religious realm.
With Oklahoma suing the Biden administration in five separate lawsuits to block various government vaccine mandates and House Republicans backing a special session to try to prevent private business mandates, the rhetoric around vaccines has been heightened.
Grace Community Church in Elgin hosted about 100 congregants, politicians and others for a one-day conference in October titled “Mandating Mask and Vaccines: By Whose Authority.” The underlying message during the four-hour event was that individuals shouldn’t follow government requirements if they have a moral opposition to vaccines.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain was among the current and former state lawmakers invited to speak at the conference in Elgin.
In addition to calling the government vaccine mandates unconstitutional, he inaccurately stated that the “so-called vaccine” contains aborted fetal tissues and suggested vaccine injuries were far higher than reported. Hamilton also put himself at odds with the medical community, including the Oklahoma State Department of Health, by saying the vaccine is “neither safe nor effective.”
“If you call yourself a Christian and you can square injecting yourself with the remains of murdered people, I’d say you’ve got some self reflection perhaps you need to do,” Hamilton said after repeating the false and debunked claim that vaccines contained aborted fetal tissue.
In late November, Edmond’s Fairview Baptist Church hosted a “Covid 19 Myth Busting Town Hall Meeting.” Over the course of two hours, two speakers shared a presentation full of debunked or unverified medical advice, including that natural immunity is preferable over the vaccine (another claim that has been debunked) and suggesting there is a way to “flush” out or cure a person from the vaccine.
Following the talk, State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, who is also running for U.S. Senate, told the crowd to spread the message.
“People are being inundated with false narratives from the media, from the news,” Dahm said. “You are going to have to get the information out there … so you have to volunteer the information, you are going to have to do it on social media — even if you get banned — you need to text message, you are going to have to send out emails, you are going to have to use every means possible.”
