Oklahoma Watch: Rape kit backlog forces police departments to prioritize testing

“Our lowest tier is going to be cases with uncooperative victims, where they make the report but don’t want to follow through with an investigation or prosecution, and those are put in line at our lowest priority level, and those are generally by now probably about a year out,” Ehrenrich said.

The Norman Police Department was recently told to try to find third-party testing labs as the OSBI continues to be backed up, NPD spokesman Eric Lehenbauer said.

Ehrenrich said the Tulsa Police Department has been partnering with an outside lab to help test the kits in TPD’s backlog, as well as the ones that are continuing to roll in. TPD has been able to pay for outside testing thanks to a four-year national grant the agency received in 2018.

The problem of backlogged rape kits has been going on for years, leading Gov. Mary Fallin to sign an executive order in 2017 to create a task force to combat the issue. As many as 3,300 may still be in the initial backlog, after peaking around 7,000 in 2018, according to the organization End the Backlog.

Melissa Blanton, director of Oklahoma’s executive task force, said the work behind testing the original backlogged kits has begun to create a new logjam, forcing the task force to look at their work in two phases.