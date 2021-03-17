Oklahoma Watch: Public rarely able to weigh in on legislative proposals

Pros and cons

After leaving the Oklahoma Senate and moving to the private sector as director of government affairs for Paycom, A.J. Griffin said she’s been able to see the pros and cons of allowing public comments by watching and participating in legislative hearings in other states.

Although she said states that allow public comment certainly seem to offer extra transparency, she said it can lead to grandstanding and long debates that would be a significant time and cost burden for Oklahoma’s part-time Legislature.

Griffin said she wouldn’t recommend Oklahoma following the “ample” public comment process in California, for instance, since she’s seen debates and public hearings there that can run for hours.

She said although California may be able to manage this since they have a full-time Legislature that is staffed to handle that amount of work, it would be a different story here.

“If we tried to do that while still working from just the first week of February to the end of May, that would be a real heavy lift,” she said.

Moore and others have argued that the solution then should be to limit the number of bills that lawmakers can file so they can give the appropriate attention to the ones that come before them.