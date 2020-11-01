Oklahoma Watch: Politicians give misinformation a boost with online shares

“If there was a post on my page that was indeed fake, I deleted them at that time,” he said. “If I disagreed with the fact-checkers, I did not delete it.”

Murdock added social media is “hiding stories and censoring conservative voices,” and that “somebody should stand up to the fake news machine that is Facebook.”

After Oklahoma Watch contacted Murdock, the flagged posts disappeared from his Facebook page.

Leaders of the Oklahoma Republican Party did not respond for requests for comments, but party leaders have been vocal about their opposition to Facebook’s fact-checking on the platform.

On Oct. 16, the Oklahoma Republican Party posted an image on its Facebook page that read, “Wanna know how you can tell when the truth is being told? Facebook Blocks it, Twitter Deletes it and YouTube Bans it.”

Misinformation can spread beyond the posts that have been reviewed by Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers.

Andrew Beers, a graduate research assistant who studies misinformation at the University of Washington, said there remains a lot of work before Facebook or other social media sites get a handle on how to consistently and thoroughly identify misinformation.