Oklahoma Watch: Many still await unemployment decisions months into pandemic

Another stimulus package signed this week includes a $300 per week extension to federal extended unemployment benefits for 10 weeks. That payment is down from the $600 extra per week under the CARES Act.

The cost of waiting

But for Flores and hundreds of other cash-strapped Oklahomans who have been waiting for benefits, there is a cost.

Flores said her emotional and financial struggles over the past several months have pushed her mental health to the brink. She’s also had to forgo many normal household expenses, including a cell phone that she says would help her find work, while she waits to see if she’s eligible.

“I wish I was exaggerating, I wish this was just me being extra,” she said. “But I just can’t get any answers and that is just the most frustrating part.”

Zumwalt said she reads emails each day from applicants frustrated by the process or the long wait times.