Oklahoma Watch: Inside a potentially one-sided race for state superintendent

Hofmeister, through a campaign spokesman, said it would be premature to endorse any of the candidates.

“I’m definitely interested in who will succeed me as state superintendent and who I would be working with as governor, but it is far too early and too speculative to endorse anyone now,” she said in a written statement.

The state superintendent’s role includes overseeing the state’s more than 540 public school districts and nearly 700,000 students. The superintendent also chairs the state Board of Education and the state Board of Career and Technology Education.

Oklahoma’s one of a dozen states that elects its state superintendent. In 2020, Stitt told The Oklahoman he wants the state schools chief to be appointed by the governor, a move that would require a constitutional amendment.

The office has been held by Hofmeister since 2015. Under her leadership, the state revamped its school report cards, implemented a career planning program for middle and high school students, and handled the spending of $232 million in federal education dollars for pandemic relief programs across the state. She also responded to the investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools by withholding nearly $9 million for overpayment.