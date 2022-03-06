Oklahoma Watch: ICE holds drop as immigrant communities, law enforcement balance policy changes

Saul Servin sells Mexican candy and party planning services in Oklahoma City. He remembers families weighing the cost of a child’s birthday against the need to save — in case one parent got deported.

“We were all feeling a lot of anxiety because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Servin said about his community. “We didn’t know if we, as immigrants, were going to be able to stay in this country.”

That was three years ago when the Trump administration encouraged local law enforcement to identify, flag and hold undocumented immigrants in local jails. Flagged individuals faced increased prospects of deportation.

Recent immigration data, however, shows Hispanic immigrants may now have less cause for concern as fewer people are being flagged for immigration detention. The majority of those detained in Oklahoma stand accused of serious crimes.

The number of people arrested locally and flagged for questionable immigration status fell 45% nationally and 38% in Oklahoma as of June 2020, according to data by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. The Syracuse organization — which bills itself as an independent and nonpartisan source of federal enforcement, staffing and spending information — obtains the data through litigation and public records requests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Canadian, and Okmulgee counties have also decreased since the second half of 2020, the data shows.

Okmulgee County Jail, for example, averaged 208 ICE detainees a day in late 2019. As of January 2022, that number dropped 87.5% to a daily average of 26.

Immigration advocates, legal professionals and local law officials attribute the declines to two main factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and the Biden administration's immigration enforcement priorities.

Former President Donald Trump’s January 2017 executive order required U.S. immigration officers to cross-deputize local jail officers as immigration agents and allow them to perform federal enforcement duties. Among those duties: identifying undocumented immigrants and flagging them for potential deportation.

Under these 287(g) agreements, local agencies were also mandated to report the number of “ICE detainer requests” they honored after flagging someone. Those failing to report were barred from receiving some federal grants.

ICE detainer requests reached their peak under the Obama administration — in 2011 nationally and in 2012 in Oklahoma.

After reaching a monthly low of 85 in July 2016 — a presidential election year — they spiked to 321 in March 2017.

Immigration advocates say the 287(g) agreements allow local law enforcement to racially profile people in Hispanic communities and unconstitutionally detain flagged individuals. A Tennessee woman filed a federal lawsuit against the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, which detained her four months after she dialed 911 seeking rescue from her violent boyfriend.