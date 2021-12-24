Oklahoma Watch: How a new Mexican consulate will relieve risk, stress and cost

“That was in a matter of a week or two,” he said. “So it just demonstrates the need and the desire of people to help and make (the consulate) happen.”

Linda Allegro heads the New Sanctuary Empowerment Center, known as El Centro, a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps immigrants navigate their rights and communities.

“They are going to help with a whole host of things,” Allegro said of the planned consulate. “I was really encouraged to learn about the work they want to do in the area of wage claims, for example, or labor disputes. They’re also going to go up to bat for issues related to human rights abuses.”

She said the consulate will also function as a cultural ambassador and offer cultural exchanges with the state in the form of scholarships for Oklahomans to study in Mexico.

Before the pandemic, there was an alternative to driving to a regional consulate. The mobile consulate deployed once or twice a month from a regional office to Oklahoma City or Tulsa in an effort to service Mexican Oklahomans where they are.

Rosa has waited hours in line at one of the remote consulates. She has mixed feelings about her experiences with them.