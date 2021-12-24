Oklahoma Watch: How a new Mexican consulate will relieve risk, stress and cost

Rosa has been living in Tulsa for 25 years. It’s where she’s been taking her children to school, where she owns a home and has been paying taxes. But then there’s the drive: 540 miles round-trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, just to update her passport and consular identification card.
The trip costs her $500 when accounting for food, fuel, fees and an unpaid day off work.
Now 32, Rosa arrived in the United States without legal permission as a little girl. She lived in California until she was 6, then moved to Tulsa with her family. Oklahoma Watch has omitted her last name because publicly identifying her could lead to deportation.
“Sometimes ... institutions require up-to-date identification,” she said. “Expired (Mexican) documents don’t count.”
If they manage to get an early-morning appointment, Rosa and her husband can wake up at 3 a.m., drive to Little Rock and be back in one day. That’s a method they have used at least six times, most recently in October.
There is no Mexican consulate in Oklahoma. And since the pandemic started, an existing backlog in appointments at regional consulates has been exacerbated, and mobile consulates, which used to come to Oklahoma City and Tulsa, have been temporarily canceled. That means Oklahomans like Rosa have to risk deportation and incur a steep cost to keep identification documents current.
Mexican nationals living in Oklahoma without legal status are not the only ones affected. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 110,023 Mexican nationals live, work and pay taxes in Oklahoma; all of them count on services from the consulates in Little Rock, Dallas or Kansas City, Missouri.
After years of advocacy from Hispanic Oklahomans, and an expressed political will from Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, the Mexican government announced official plans to open a consulate in Oklahoma City next year.
Oklahoma is one of two states expecting a Mexican consulate in 2022, the other being New Jersey. Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the goal, which is part of a larger project to improve consular services in North America, is to reduce backlogs in appointments and increase the ability of consulates to handle demographic shifts in the Mexican community in the United States.
Robert Ruiz is the president of Scissortail Community Development Corp. in Oklahoma City. He said his organization is planning the construction of a Latino nonprofit center in the historic Capitol Hill neighborhood. He hopes the center will house the Mexican consulate and other community services for Mexican and Latino Oklahomans.
“Of course, the consulate itself can’t make any decisions about that ahead of time,” Ruiz said. “There’s still a couple of steps. The State Department has to approve the Mexican government’s plans.”
He said plans for the building are underway, and approval for the consulate is expected to come in January, after which there will be a process started by the Mexican government to find a permanent location.
“What we would like to do is build that building and then find them space during the interim while we’re building out an office that suits them,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said advocacy efforts to open a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City have been going on for about 30 years. Scissortail joined in 2013.
“It was part of some real estate development we were doing,” Ruiz said. “We were finding facilities for them when they would come on a temporary basis.”
In July, the advocacy picked up significantly. Hispanic organizations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros organized a letter drive advocating for a Mexican consulate in either of the cities. Ruiz said 4,572 letters were sent by Hispanic Oklahomans to Mexican Consul General Rodolfo Quilantán Arenas and Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.
“That was in a matter of a week or two,” he said. “So it just demonstrates the need and the desire of people to help and make (the consulate) happen.”
Linda Allegro heads the New Sanctuary Empowerment Center, known as El Centro, a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps immigrants navigate their rights and communities.
“They are going to help with a whole host of things,” Allegro said of the planned consulate. “I was really encouraged to learn about the work they want to do in the area of wage claims, for example, or labor disputes. They’re also going to go up to bat for issues related to human rights abuses.”
She said the consulate will also function as a cultural ambassador and offer cultural exchanges with the state in the form of scholarships for Oklahomans to study in Mexico.
Before the pandemic, there was an alternative to driving to a regional consulate. The mobile consulate deployed once or twice a month from a regional office to Oklahoma City or Tulsa in an effort to service Mexican Oklahomans where they are.
Rosa has waited hours in line at one of the remote consulates. She has mixed feelings about her experiences with them.
“The experience is a good one because it reduces the need to travel,” she said. “But at the same time, it can be negative because the mobile consulates don’t always have the ability to service everyone.”
She said sometimes the mobile consulates would renew specific documents and provide only certain services, and at times the lines for services didn’t end before the business day.
Allegro said the community members she works with regularly in Tulsa are frustrated about the backlog in appointments at regional consulates, and that the mobile consulates are no different.
“From what I understand they would fill up very quickly,” Allegro said. “I think the mobile consulate was a good idea, but I think it’s gotten to the point where (the Mexican government) sees that they need a more established presence.”
Ruiz said the mobile consulates are worth rebooting, despite not being able to accommodate the full demand for their services. He said sometimes they came for a week or two, and other times for a single weekend each month.
“It’s not a great situation,” he said. “But it’s the best that the consulate could do, you know, with the resources they have. They were really very effective at trying to serve as many people as they could.”
Bringing the mobile consulates back is also part of Mexico’s larger plan to expand consular services in North America, meaning that once the country opens a consulate in Oklahoma City, the vans will likely launch from there and service outlying areas in western Oklahoma and parts of Kansas.
Rosa spent most of this year in quarantine and recovery after contracting COVID-19 last fall and getting in a car accident in February. It’s typical for her and her husband to count on their valid passports or consular IDs to get by, so it was an emergency when her documents also expired last fall.
“But there were not any appointments; we were struggling," she said. "The only appointments that were available were far from here, almost by the border.”
They were able to secure an appointment in October, but only after a hassle involving multiple hours on hold and rare availability during the pandemic.
“We have practically always struggled with making appointments, and then one has to miss a day of work because, well, we have to travel,” she said. “It’s hard. And the bills don’t wait.”