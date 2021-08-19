Oklahoma Watch: Half of nursing home workers still unvaccinated, now federal funding at risk

Nursing homes in Oklahoma and across the nation are in danger of losing staff or funding following pressure from the Biden administration spurred by a resurgence of COVID-19.

Nursing homes that refuse to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their staff will lose Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Oklahoma has more than 600 long-term care facilities. Nearly 300 of those are nursing homes. Two nursing home industry officials contacted Wednesday expressed concern that the mandate could prompt resistant workers to trade their nursing home job for one at another facility that does not require the vaccine.

The move comes less than a month after the Department of Veterans Affairs began mandating vaccines for its health care workers following a spike in cases this summer. The Biden administration has also mandated vaccines for federal employees and contractors, and National Guard members.

Kim Green, chief operating officer for the Diakonos Group which employs more than 1,000 workers at 23 long-term care facilities across the state, said she supports a vaccine mandate. But only if the ultimatum applies to all facilities that receive federal health care dollars.