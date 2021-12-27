Oklahoma Watch: As some churches push vaccines, others sow misinformation, doubt

EDMOND — Paul Blair says he doesn’t have a stance on whether his congregation should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The 58-year-old cancer survivor is convinced he doesn’t need the shot. And he tells members of Fairview Baptist Church that it’s up to them to decide if they need it.
But when Blair, a former Oklahoma State and Chicago Bears offensive lineman and two-time unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate, stands in the pulpit on Sunday mornings, he leans into what he really thinks about the virus that has killed about 14,000 Oklahomans and 750,000 Americans.
On several occasions, Blair has said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, should be jailed or end up in hell.
He has raised unfounded and disproven conspiracy theories, including one that the virus was man made and Bill Gates and other billionaires are using the virus as a population-control device.
He has even suggested that the worldwide vaccine push is a precursor to the apocalyptic “mark of the beast” mentioned in the book of Revelation.
“Most of what we’ve seen these past two years has been intended to scare us into sacrificing our freedom,” Blair said during a sermon this month. “And what we’ve been told is not true. We know this virus was man-made and if they made this one, they can make the next one.”
As concerns about the omicron variant have fueled a renewed push by health experts to encourage vaccinations or boosters, the role that religion and church leaders have on vaccine acceptance has been put in the spotlight.
And in Oklahoma, home to one of the country’s largest evangelical populations per capita and one of the nation’s lowest vacation rates, the issue is taking on increased relevance — especially as omicron cases have dramatically spiked across the country.
Only 52.8% of Oklahoma’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. That’s the 13th lowest rate in the country and far below the state’s goal of reaching at least 70% of the population protected.
Blair, in an interview with Oklahoma Watch, said he still doesn’t think his church is giving out bad advice. He said his congregation has by and large been immune to the serious or deadly effects of the virus — so far, anyways.
“If we were seeing people all over Edmond just rolling over sick and it was that contagious like it was some kind of movie disease, then, by golly, we might want to do some crazy extreme measures,” he said. “But I’m just saying it’s up to each individual to make a decision for themselves.”
What church leaders are saying
Among the churches where COVID-19 or vaccines is rarely discussed, at least during their weekly Sunday sermons, is Guts Church, one of the largest Christian congregations in Tulsa.
“Pastors talk to me all the time about how are you navigating this, meaning how are you navigating the pandemic — it’s real easy, we don’t talk about it,” said Guts Church Pastor Bill Scheer during a sermon this spring. “I think you have enough information on it and that you don’t have to come here and get more information about the virus.”
He and others have preached a message advocating not worrying or fearing the disease — something that stands in contrast to the repeated warning and calls to action from the medical community over the past two years.
“Look I’m not making light of it, I get it’s a virus,” Scheer said during a sermon in January. “But there is no way mankind should be gripped with the fear it grips us with. … That’s the question, is God the healer, is God the provider? If you are trusting anything other than him, it’s a lie. It’s interesting, all we need is the presence of God.”
At Tulsa Victory Church, which drew scrutiny for hosting a large, indoor concert with little mask-wearing as COVID cases were spiking last fall, Pastor Paul Daugherty made light of the virus in recent months.
After jokingly referring to the delta variant as the “American Airline variant” during a sermon in August, Daugherty acknowledged the virus is “powerful.” But without talking about specifics, he said many are overreacting to it.
“I think our world is bowing down to this virus with such a spirit of fear,” Daugherty said. “And I just want to dethrone it from our hearts and I want to dethrone every idol that has lifted itself up.”
Daugherty went on to say the church, rather than a vaccine itself, is the way.
“We have the real vaccine, we have what they’re looking for: We have the cure and it’s love, it’s the love of God,” he said.
At Tulsa’s Living Rivers Millennial Church, Pastor Paul Brady shared a similar message in July, just as the state’s COVID-19 cases began to rise again.
Brady, who founded the church with his wife after moving from Northern Ireland, claims to have “a strong apostolic and prophetic anointing,” according to the church’s website. State Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon, who has pushed for laws to ban abortion and block vaccine mandates, is a former pastor at the church.
“How many things can we get people to be afraid of,” Brady asked during the July sermon. “And it’s not just going to be just one vaccine, it’s going to be another vaccine and another vaccine and another vaccine and another vaccine.”
Brady went on to raise questions on the virus’ origins and even praised one member of his congregation for forgoing cancer treatment because they “were going to put little chips in her body.”
And while not pointing to specific conspiracy theories, Brady like other pastors repeatedly said they are just raising questions. During one sermon, he was telling a story on how incredulous it is that there are vaccine stations in malls or at airports.
“Now it doesn’t matter if you are for or against (vaccines),” he said. “But I can tell you something’s going on.”
Oklahoma City’s First Church of the Nazarene has hosted numerous vaccination drives; their leaders have put the importance of being vaccinated at the forefront of their message.
“We believe that God heals through science and that this is good science,” said Rev. Aaron Bolerjack, the executive pastor for the church. “It’s not just protecting us as individuals, this is how we love our neighbors too during a pandemic.”
At the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the Catholic church has not pressured those with moral objections regarding the use of fetal cell lines — cells grown in a laboratory based on aborted fetal cells collected generations ago — though none of the vaccines contain fetal cells.
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley wrote in a letter to Catholic congregants: “whatever the source of reluctance, the fact remains that a person may not act against their conscience.” Coakley wrote that he still encourages vaccination and stated that the church is not “anti-science.”
Grace Community Church in Elgin hosted about 100 congregants, politicians and others for a one-day conference titled “Mandating Mask and Vaccines: By Whose Authority” one Friday night in October.
The underlying message during the four-hour event was that individuals shouldn’t follow government requirements if they have a moral opposition to vaccines.
In Romans 13:1-2, for instance, the Bible says, “obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power.”
That authority is not absolute and parishioners should follow their conscience even if it means violating laws, said Brett Baggett, a minister at a reformed Baptist church in Muskogee, who spoke during the conference.
“God commanding us to obey civil magistrates does not mean we obey them without any exception,” said Baggett, pastor of Ekklesia Muskogee. “We obey them only as long as they’re submitting to their master.”
Dusty Deevers, a pastor at Grace Community, called the vaccine a “mathematical equation” where governments are pushing it under the cover of utilitarianism — the doctrine that actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority.
“You do understand what road this is heading down,” Deevers said. “If they can force you by utilitarianism to take a jab for a disease, they can force you to do it to protect you from people whose IQ is lower than yours or people whose skin color is different than yours. And they’ve done it over and over.”