Oklahoma Watch: As some churches push vaccines, others sow misinformation, doubt

What church leaders are saying

Among the churches where COVID-19 or vaccines is rarely discussed, at least during their weekly Sunday sermons, is Guts Church, one of the largest Christian congregations in Tulsa.

“Pastors talk to me all the time about how are you navigating this, meaning how are you navigating the pandemic — it’s real easy, we don’t talk about it,” said Guts Church Pastor Bill Scheer during a sermon this spring. “I think you have enough information on it and that you don’t have to come here and get more information about the virus.”

He and others have preached a message advocating not worrying or fearing the disease — something that stands in contrast to the repeated warning and calls to action from the medical community over the past two years.

“Look I’m not making light of it, I get it’s a virus,” Scheer said during a sermon in January. “But there is no way mankind should be gripped with the fear it grips us with. … That’s the question, is God the healer, is God the provider? If you are trusting anything other than him, it’s a lie. It’s interesting, all we need is the presence of God.”