Oklahoma Watch: As other governors pull out vaccine media blitz, Kevin Stitt has largely remained silent

Minority Floor Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, however, said this isn’t enough.

Virgin gave credit to Stitt for getting and publicizing the vaccine earlier this year. She also noted that the health department has been more proactive in getting the message out.

But Virgin said Stitt has considerable sway among many Oklahomans and he is uniquely positioned to help convince those on the fence that they should get the vaccine.

“The governor has the ability to be a very important messenger at this time,” she said. “No matter how many times I talk about it, a certain part of the population may not listen to me. But they might if we have both sides of the aisle talking about it.”

Last week, the state’s largest paper, also urged Stitt to go on a “media blitz” to encourage vaccinations.

“This is no time to sit back. This is a time to lead,” wrote The Oklahoman Executive Editor Ray Rivera and Managing Editor Clytie Bunyan in the editorial. “The governor should put public health over politics. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain. A better-vaccinated population leads to fewer cases, fewer hospitalizations and a continued economic recovery.”

The pitch didn’t seem to work.