Oklahoma Watch: $1.4 billion from snowstorm to be paid by consumers as those who profited stay private

As a winter storm last February caused blackouts in several states and resulted in hundreds of deaths, utilities that weren’t prepared scrambled to meet surging demand and keep critical equipment from freezing.
The state’s biggest gas company, Oklahoma Natural Gas, made a last-minute decision to purchase fuel from the wildly expensive spot market at nearly 600 times the usual price. Now, nearly a year later, officials say consumers have to foot the entire $1.37 billion bill.
“Imagine if you went to the gas station and filled up $50 of gas for your car based on the prices the sign says. And then two months later, you get told you actually have to engage in a payment plan to pay off a bill 1,000 times that price,” said Oklahoma City resident Neil Crittenden.
Instead of challenging the prices the utility and its customers were charged, Oklahoma is readying a plan to use securitization — which works similar to a credit card — to cover the debt. It will pay off the $1.4 billion, plus interest, by charging customers as much as $7.80 a month over the next 25 years.
The state’s utility regulator, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, is expected to approve the plan during a vote Tuesday afternoon.
Many states have used securitization to cover climate-related costs, like repairing downed power lines after a hurricane. But it has rarely been used for fuel costs. Energy and economics experts say it can be misused to prop up unprepared energy systems that are being tested by worsening extreme weather.
“It sets the precedent that there can be basically no upper limits to the cost of gas that would be passed on to a consumer,” said Kylah McNabb, an energy consultant who advised Oklahoma’s secretary of energy and environment under former Gov. Mary Fallin.
“That’s scary to me as a consumer.”
Consumer watchdogs are wondering why Oklahoma Natural Gas wasn’t better prepared — with emergency fuel contracts or weatherized power plants. And they want to know who is profiting off the $1.4 billion — a matter state regulators have agreed to keep secret.
They say state leaders haven’t adequately questioned the charges and have instead rushed to make a plan to pay off the debt — in part because the oil and gas industry is so powerful in Oklahoma. The state is the fourth-largest producer of gas in the country.
That “the state agencies see this as a continuation of business as usual rather than the unusual event that it was should open their minds to new solutions,” said Steven Goldman, a member of VOICE, an Oklahoma community group organized through the First Unitarian Church in Oklahoma City that opposes the state’s handling of the storm costs.
“Once the securitization bill was rushed through the Legislature, then the train started down the tracks, and there was no looking for an off-ramp.”
‘Failure’ to protect consumers
Oklahoma leaders say customers are getting a good deal: a lower interest rate from banks with a flat fee on monthly power bills, regardless of how much energy they used during the storm.
A $687 “exit fee” will be mandated for gas customers who swap services for electric. A statement indicated that fee was not intended to be punitive but to “ensure that all customers pay their fair share.”
The Corporation Commission said regulators could not comment on pending cases. But one commissioner, Republican Bob Anthony, has signaled his discontent with the way the governing body has voted on recent securitization cases stemming from the storm.
“I’m disappointed when people want to ‘go along and get along,’ because we are here to provide justice,” said Anthony, who voted against the securitization plan. “I don’t think my job as a commissioner is to impose extensive interest obligations on ratepayers.”
Oklahoma Natural Gas stated the utility was prepared for the storm after purchasing gas at lower costs in the summer and putting it in storage for the winter.
State officials warned Oklahomans about higher prices in the lead-up to the winter storm, but no one expected that they could surge from $2 to $3 per thousand cubic feet to almost $1,200. Oklahoma’s price increases were among the highest in the region, three times higher than spot prices at neighboring fuel trading locations in Houston, according to the Energy Information Administration.
While monthly bills were projected to be in the thousands nearly a week after the storm hit, the state’s then attorney general, Mike Hunter, announced he was looking into evidence of market manipulation by utilities. His findings could have forced the gas companies involved to reduce their charges to the utility and its customers. But a few months later an extramarital affair forced him to step down; a spokeswoman for his replacement, John O’Connor, said the investigation remains underway.
When state legislators formed a special committee to review the storm costs, Oklahomans hadn’t been billed for the massive fuel costs, so many remained ignorant of the possibility.
“I knew from the very beginning that if we did this right and solved this problem for ratepayers, no one would ever understand what we had done,” said state Republican Sen. James Leewright, who led the Senate’s select committee.
Legislators introduced the securitization bill in early April, and the governor signed it into law on April 23. It was meant to be just one option, but lawmakers and state regulators never revisited whether Oklahoma Natural Gas customers should have to pay the $1.4 billion.
Ashok Gupta, senior energy economist at the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Counsel, characterized that as “a failure of the (Oklahoma Corporation Commission) to do its job effectively even from a procedural point of view.”
Other states’ regulators have rejected utility requests to cover debt related to the storm. In Minnesota, officials denied a gas utility’s request to recover $500 million. A small town in southeastern Kansas sued BP Energy in March for price gouging.
Oklahoma regulators have clawed back money from natural gas utilities before when they thought they overpaid for fuel. After a 2002 cold snap, the Corporation Commission required Oklahoma Natural Gas to refund $34 million to customers.
Who is profiting?
Two days after the historic February storm, Oklahoma Natural Gas submitted a “protective order” to keep private the names of gas companies that benefited from the price spike. The Corporation Commission, which oversees utilities, agreed within 48 hours. Oklahoma Natural Gas said its request for a confidentiality provision with its suppliers was “industry standard.”
But the huge price surge — more than 600 times the normal prices — has led to calls for greater transparency.
Consumer advocates have charged that regulators are too close with the industry they oversee. Recent reports point out that the Corporation Commission’s three elected officials have each received more than $200,000 in campaign donations from employees, subsidiaries or political action committees tied to the companies they regulate, according to campaign finance reports.
Two commissioners, Todd Heitt and Dana Murphy, did not respond to a request for comment about their campaign donations. Anthony said his votes were independent and that his voting record had shown that.
The Corporation Commission’s Public Utility Division, which operates independently from its elected commissioners, has filed a request to compel Oklahoma utilities to disclose their suppliers during the storm.
“As a ratepayer, I would want to know, too,” said Brandy Wreath, director of that division.
But Wreath argued that Oklahoma Natural Gas was not to blame for the costs because it didn’t make money off gas sales, and he noted that the attorneys and experts involved in the case were able to scrutinize who profited off the gas sale.
Wreath said the federal government was ultimately responsible for ensuring that customers are protected in natural gas markets. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has been investigating possible price manipulation in the natural gas and electricity markets, found 14 suspicious trades but hasn’t identified them. That work is unlikely to be complete before Oklahoma’s deal is finalized.
Most Oklahomans became aware of the higher bills they would be paying only after receiving a November letter from the utility requesting them to weigh in on the plan already under way.
“It makes me angry that I could be paying $4 to $7 a month for 20 years for something I did my best to alleviate,” said William Bonney, 60, a lawyer from Muskogee who feels fortunate that he can afford the extra fuel charge but is concerned for his struggling neighbors. “That’s not acting as a good citizen. It’s not acting as a good Oklahoman.”