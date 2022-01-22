Oklahoma Watch: $1.4 billion from snowstorm to be paid by consumers as those who profited stay private

Many states have used securitization to cover climate-related costs, like repairing downed power lines after a hurricane. But it has rarely been used for fuel costs. Energy and economics experts say it can be misused to prop up unprepared energy systems that are being tested by worsening extreme weather.

“It sets the precedent that there can be basically no upper limits to the cost of gas that would be passed on to a consumer,” said Kylah McNabb, an energy consultant who advised Oklahoma’s secretary of energy and environment under former Gov. Mary Fallin.

“That’s scary to me as a consumer.”

Consumer watchdogs are wondering why Oklahoma Natural Gas wasn’t better prepared — with emergency fuel contracts or weatherized power plants. And they want to know who is profiting off the $1.4 billion — a matter state regulators have agreed to keep secret.

They say state leaders haven’t adequately questioned the charges and have instead rushed to make a plan to pay off the debt — in part because the oil and gas industry is so powerful in Oklahoma. The state is the fourth-largest producer of gas in the country.