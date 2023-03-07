OKLAHOMA CITY — A state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma overwhelmingly failed Tuesday in a low turnout special election.

According to projections from the Associated Press, Oklahoma voters rejected State Question 820, which would have legalized recreational cannabis for people age 21 and older.

With about 440,000 votes counted, SQ 820 was down by 26% points, according to incomplete results from the State Election Board.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahomans' rejection of SQ 820 "is the best thing to keep our kids safe and for our state as a whole."

"Oklahoma is a law and order state," the governor said in a prepared statement. "I remain committed to protecting Oklahomans and my administration will continue to hold bad actors accountable and crack down on illegal marijuana operations in our state."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he was "proud of Oklahomans for rejecting the expansion of organized crime by defeating State Question 820."

Although Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly legalized medical marijuana in 2018, voters weren’t as driven to support recreational cannabis.

Tuesday’s election results may be a testament to the pervasiveness of cannabis already available across the state. Anyone can get marijuana if they have a doctor’s recommendation and $100 for a medical cannabis card.

Roughly 10% of Oklahomans have a medical marijuana card and Oklahoma has more dispensaries than any other state.

Although the campaign in support of SQ 820 was well funded with about $5 million largely from national civil rights and criminal justice reform groups, opposition mounted in recent months.

Some law enforcement officers, educators, faith leaders and mental health professionals united to oppose recreational cannabis. The opposition campaign was led by former Republican Gov. Frank Keating. Their central message was that SQ 820 would be detrimental to kids despite age restrictions on recreational cannabis sales.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and many Republican members of the Oklahoma Legislature opposed the question.

Arkansas voters in November also rejected a ballot measure to legalize recreational cannabis.

In likening medical cannabis to tobacco products, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler on Monday said SQ 820 was the marijuana industry’s way of trying to increase its customer base.

In a news conference, Kunzweiler said Oklahoma had already gone far enough by legalizing medical marijuana.

“Isn’t it time that we should be hitting the brakes?" he said. “When the warning lights are sounding off all around us and every other state is telling us 'you need to avoid this,' what’s the rush?”