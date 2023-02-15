OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of a state veterans agency could be fired if he continues to skip meetings and ignore the authority of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission, the chairman of the governing board said Wednesday.

Commission Chairman Robert Allen said firing Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel would be the "logical consequence" if the state agency head continues to fight the board.

Kintsel continues to maintain that the commission is meeting illegally because Gov. Kevin Stitt broke state law when he appointed several members of the board. He pointed to recent comments from Attorney General Gentner Drummond to bolster his case.

The standoff between Kintsel and the commission, made up of Stitt appointees, resulted in the panel's taking no action at its Wednesday meeting.

Drummond said last week that Stitt illegally appointed three of the eight veterans commissioners when he did not pick his appointees from a list of nominees provided by specific veterans groups.

"According to the statement issued by the Oklahoma State Attorney General last week, multiple appointments to the commission do not meet the requirements in current statute," Kintsel said in a text message.

"The AG's statement is not only consistent with my understanding of the current law, but that of our prior general counsel, all of which has been explained to the commission on multiple occasions. I am looking forward to working with and discussing solutions with the Legislature regarding the commission's composition, and most importantly, how this department can continue to serve our fellow veterans."

Allen said any dispute over the legality of the governor's appointments can be worked out in the courts.

Kintsel and his supporters allege that Allen is one of the commissioners who was illegally appointed.

Kintsel was not present at Wednesday's meeting, making it the second commission meeting he's refused to attend. The commission met at the Department of Transportation instead of at the Department of Veterans Affairs because Kintsel said the commission wasn't allowed to meet in the veterans building, Allen said.

The commission put off discussions about Kintsel's job performance and cost overruns on a project to build a new veterans center in Sallisaw.

Allen said the commission does not want to fire Kintsel but that board members have tried and failed to talk to him on numerous occasions. The commission put off discussing Kintsel's job performance and conduct because board members don't want to make any snap decisions, he said.

"He needs to come on board and comply and subject himself to the oversight of this governing body immediately," Allen said.

"If you're a business owner and you have an employee that says, 'You're not my boss. I'll do what I want,' what do you do? If you're in the military and you tell your supervisor, 'You're not my boss,' that's called mutiny," Allen said.

Commissioners were presented with data Wednesday about how Department of Veterans Affairs employees feel about their workplace. When compared with similar state agencies, the veterans department is lacking in agency communication, pay advancement, trust in agency supervisors and workplace culture, said Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash.

Jerry Moore, the state's chief information officer, also told commissioners that the personal information, including Social Security numbers, of about 18,000 veterans was potentially compromised on a state server. An investigation found no evidence that any personal information was stolen through a data breach, he said.

The Stitt administration put Kintsel on notice in December that veterans' personal information could be compromised through the continued use of a third-party private website linked to the department that is operating without state cybersecurity protections, said Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison.

"No actions have been taken by the Executive Director to rectify this concern and today’s meeting confirmed that the website is still up and being used, which is alarming," she said in a statement. "We are optimistic that the commission will take appropriate action to ensure that all veterans’ information and benefits are protected.”

Moore said Kintsel responded to his office last week about concerns that some veterans' private information could be publicly accessible.

Commissioners have a growing number of questions about department operations and issues, Allen said.

Members of the commission are veterans and volunteer public servants whose only desire is to provide oversight and accountability of the department, he said.

"There is a collection of individuals and organizations out there that want to see this commission fail,” Allen said. "They're working hard behind the scenes to prevent us from meeting, to prevent us from fulfilling our duties and to prevent us from revealing what is really going on at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs."