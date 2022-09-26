Oklahoma utility crews head to Florida as Hurricane Ian threatens its west coast

Hundreds of Oklahoma utility workers are headed to the Gulf Coast to aid in the recovery and restore power from Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, 26 local Public Service Co. of Oklahoma employees and contractors left Tulsa for Orland, Florida, where they will be staged until Hurricane Ian is expected later this week. PSO employees from McAlester and Lawton will join the Tulsa team for a total of 150 PSO crews and contractors assisting Tampa Electric and Duke Energy with utilities in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“This is the most important thing to us," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said. "When PSO needs assistance, we call on our fellow utilities in America, and we’re obliged to go to them when they ask for our aid. That’s how the electrical grid stays resilient in America, through the utilities helping each other in these sorts of situations."

OG&E was requested by Tampa Electric and sent 95 linemen and support staff to Tampa where they will be staged on Tuesday in preparations for expected power outages during the storm.

OG&E is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance and Southeast Electrical Exchange, which dispatches mutual assistance teams in cases of widespread outages. Companies impacted by major outage events increase the size of their workforce by using restoration workers from other companies in unaffected areas.

OG&E crews are usually deployed for up to 14 days, but they will send additional support if needed. PSO crews will be deployed for an undetermined amount of time until they are released.

"We never know, it depends on the severity of the storm and when the second wave of people come through," Greene said. "The PSO employees are very much in the first wave of the mutual assistance groups going in, so they’ll be there until they’re released."

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

After a pass near Cuba, Hurricane Ian is expected to slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, "which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters have said Ian is on a track to hit Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday as a Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency and warned that Ian could lash large areas of the state, knocking out power and interrupting fuel supplies as it swirls northward off the state’s Gulf coast. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.