Oklahoma ups COVID-19 response in state prisons after deaths of inmates, staff

COVID-19 testing for Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff is going from voluntary to mandatory after the agency reported nine inmate deaths and three staff deaths.
Nine inmates and three employees may have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Fifteen inmates remained hospitalized Monday for COVID-19 symptoms. Inmate testing of vulnerable populations will be increased, state officials said.
At least two fatalities were from the hard-hit Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft where, at one point, almost every inmate had tested positive. On Monday, 58 inmates there were positive and 723 were recovered, the Oklahoman reported.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Tuesday that 6.4% of the population have active cases, with 22 hospitalized.
He said the nine inmates who have died is "a number that absolutely makes me sick."
“While we are taking many proactive steps to limit the spread of this virus in our facilities, we also continue to respond swiftly to hot spots that develop,” Crow said previously. “Our plans continue to evolve and improve as we learn more and we are committed to providing safe environments and appropriate medical care for inmates.”
Last week, several Rapid Response Teams were deployed to DOC facilities that were declared hot spots. DOC automatically declares a facility hot when at least 20% in celled housing test positive for COVID-19 or at least 15% in open bay housing. A unit may be designated hot "if it houses inmates with an increased medical acuity or a vulnerable population."
Staff working inside a facility designated a hot spot will receive $2 an hour more in hazard pay, DOC said in a Tuesday news release. The hazard duty pay ends when a facility is no longer considered a hot spot. Existing state appropriated funds will be used as long as the agency’s budget can sustain it, the release states.
Voluntary COVID-19 testing for staff had partial participation, Crow said, but now the situation requires mandatory testing across the agency. He said inmate testing in vulnerable populations also will be increased.
Crow said DOC staff are employing remote monitoring to evaluate policy adherence such as mask-wearing.
"Are there issues of noncompliance? Yes. ... But I can tell you every time we find one of those, we respond with appropriate corrective action," Crow said.
Crow said current hotspots include Eddie Warrior in Taft, Joseph Harp in Lexington, Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, Charles E. "Bill" Johnson in Alva, Jackie Brannon in McAlester, North Fork in Sayre, Enid Community Corrections Center, and William S. Key in Woodward County.
