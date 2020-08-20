First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased by 5% last week over the prior week, according to government data released Thursday.
The increase in initial claims broke a three-week string of declining first-time filings.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 6,009 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims during the week ending Saturday. The number of claims is 322 more than the revised 5,687 who filed initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported that 117,141 continued claims were filed by Oklahoma workers, meaning they had filed an initial claim and reported being out of work for at least a week during the week ending Aug. 8.
The number of continued claims declined by nearly 13,000 compared to the prior week.
For added perspective, the most recent number of continuing claims is more than seven times the 15,445 who filed a continuing claim during the week ending March 7, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state.
Nationwide, the number of first-time claims crept above the 1 million mark again.
The Department of Labor reported 1.1 million first-time, seasonally adjusted claims were filed during the week ending Aug. 15, an increase of 135,000 from the prior week.
Oklahoma also saw an increase from 928 to 985 in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program initial claims. PUA is the federal program for the self-employed and gig-economy workers.
Since March 1, the OESC has paid nearly $2.8 billion in weekly unemployment benefits, according to a news release from the state agency.
“I am proud of the work my team continues to do during this unprecedented time,” said OESC interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Make no mistake, these are huge numbers, doing the work of a normal year in the span of just a few months.
“Yes, the situation is ongoing, and we are continuing to innovate to meet the high unemployment demand. We’re currently digging into the Lost Wages Assistance approval by FEMA to get that online as soon as possible.”
The Lost Wages Assistance program will provide an additional $300 per week in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to those with at least $100 in regular state weekly unemployment insurance benefits. The state expects jobless benefit claimants to begin receiving the $300 supplemental payments in four to five weeks. The program is retroactive to Aug. 1 and runs through Dec. 27.