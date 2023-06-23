Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said Oklahoma has turned away $80 million worth of film and television business leading to possible economic development due to the tight cap on the state’s film incentive program.

Pinnell has strongly pushed for House Bill 1362, which would boost the cap from $30 million to $80 million. He said Friday the reason the number is $80 million is because that’s how much the state had to turn away because it couldn’t afford to invest in the film and television industry.

“I've turned away $80 million worth of economic development projects. That's the way that I look at it, and that's the way that you should look at it, too,” Pinnell said. “I know that it's not permanent jobs, but in some ways, it is. ... So to go from $30 (million) to $80 (million) puts us in a completely different stratosphere.”

Pinnell said states like Georgia, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas have recently poured funds into film and television businesses. Pinnell said Texas sees Oklahoma as a threat to the film industry, quoting a recent campaign video by Good for Texas showcasing Texas-born actors pleading for more investment.

Pinnell said Oklahoma needs to diversify its economy and not focus on just oil and gas. He said Texas’s incentive program is hard to compete with, but Oklahoma has more to offer than other states.

“There will be productions possibly over the next two years that were supposed to be in Oklahoma that will go to Texas,” Pinnell said. “I'll tell you right now, we're locked in on the number of our productions, but I got the $30 million cap rebate, and I can't go $1 above it. ...

“We have a lot of advantages over Texas. We do. We're a whole lot more diverse, and our landscapes are easier to get around. It's true. Our crew base in Oklahoma is better than Texas because we built up our crew base over the last 10 years.”

Pinnell said Oklahoma will soon see the benefits of an “Oscar-winning” movie filmed in the state with state history at the center.

Pinnell traveled to the Cannes Film Festival in May for the world debut of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” adapted from David Grann’s novel of the same name that focuses on the 1920s serial murders of oil-rich members of the Osage Nation. The investigation of the murders later led to the creation of the FBI.

Pinnell, who is also the secretary of tourism and oversees the state’s film and music office, worked closely with production for the movie.

The movie is one that will win awards and bring people to Oklahoma for tourism and for business, Pinnell said.

Pinnell also emphasized Friday that everybody should read “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Oklahoma teachers have expressed concern about teaching the books in classrooms because of possible ramifications or pushback due to House Bill 1775, which was passed in 2021 and prohibits teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior, many considering it a ban against critical race theory.

Pinnell told the Tulsa World that he doesn’t believe the Legislature will repeal the law but, because of its vagueness, the bill can be interpreted to keep children from reading the book or learning about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which he said needs to be taught.

He said he’s had conversations with legislators who pushed for the law, asking for a clear set of guidelines about what can and cannot be taught.

“If we have teachers that don’t think we can teach ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), that needs to be clarified,” Pinnell said. “(HB 1775's authors) are telling me that it can, the 1921 Race Massacre can and 'The Outsiders' can be in schools.

"You've got to explain this; you've got to clarify it somewhere if that is the case. I don’t think the Legislature is going to revoke that legislation, but what I hope they would do is clarify.”

Other notes

Pinnell discussed possible tourism investments coming in the future, such as continually investing in Route 66 ahead of the centennial in 2026.

He said the two commissions focused on Route 66 will soon be allocating money to cities with the historic road in it to help build up Main Streets and infrastructure.

Pinnell said nobody is going to do as much for Route 66 as Oklahoma. The state has the most miles of the road, and he said Tulsa will specifically be an epicenter for this centennial with the attractions and investments.

Pinnell also announced unofficially an Oklahoma Hit List Music Trail through the state to highlight 40 to 50 artists from Oklahoma.

He said the current trail doesn’t attract tourism to the state, but he hopes to encourage infrastructure around these artists to attract people to the state and showcase Oklahoma’s music scene.

Pinnell said he wants to boost shoreline developments at all of Oklahoma’s man-made lakes. He also said one of his big goals is to finish OKPOP.

OKPOP hopes to showcase the state’s popular culture and is in the Tulsa Arts District. Work has stalled on the museum after some legislative pushback, but Pinnell said the Legislature knows it needs to be finished and it is one of his goals moving forward.

