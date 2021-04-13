Oklahoma, Tulsa health departments suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC recommendation

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday asked all COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state to “pause” administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The move followed a joint recommendation of the same action from federal health agencies upon reports of rare blood clots that have appeared in some patients after the single-dose shot.
“Safety of every Oklahoman is paramount, which is why we are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration while this is studied further,” OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said. “We have no reason to believe any Oklahomans have been affected by this rare response, but will continue to collect information and work closely with our partners to ensure Oklahomans are safe.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration is investigating a type of severe blood clots that occurred in six women aged 18 to 48 about six to 13 days after they received the J&J vaccine.
An anticoagulant drug called heparin is typically administered to a patient to treat blood clots, however, in these circumstances, administration of such may be dangerous, and alternative treatments are needed.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, emphasized in a news conference that the recommended “pause” is out of an abundance of caution in order to assess the situation and give healthcare providers time to learn to recognize and treat the rare condition in patients appropriately.
Of the six cases reported in the U.S., one was fatal, and another patient remains in critical condition, officials said during the conference.
A vast majority of the more than 6.8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine in the country have reported no side effects or those that are mild.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said health care providers may still choose to administer the vaccine to individual patients based on their unique risks-benefits assessment.
There have been no reports of the same occurrence in patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Marks said.
For now, OSDH and the Tulsa Health Department will administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in place of J&J vaccine. Reed said the effects of the pause are expected to be "minimal" in the state’s vaccination efforts.
“We have plenty of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine on hand to ensure that every Oklahoman who wants a vaccine can get one,” Reed said. “(Tuesday)’s action demonstrates the sensitivity of our monitoring system and our commitment to take any potential adverse reaction very seriously. After the administration of tens of millions of doses across the country, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have proven to be extremely safe. We continue to encourage all Oklahomans to get their shot to protect themselves and loved ones.”
To date, OSDH has administered 62,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including one that went to Gov. Kevin Stitt about two weeks ago. THD will place its about 5,500 doses of the J&J vaccine into storage until the investigation is complete, spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said.
People who were given the J&J vaccine and experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot should contact their primary care provider.
Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.