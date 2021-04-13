Oklahoma, Tulsa health departments suspend use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC recommendation

Of the six cases reported in the U.S., one was fatal, and another patient remains in critical condition, officials said during the conference.

A vast majority of the more than 6.8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine in the country have reported no side effects or those that are mild.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said health care providers may still choose to administer the vaccine to individual patients based on their unique risks-benefits assessment.

There have been no reports of the same occurrence in patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Marks said.

For now, OSDH and the Tulsa Health Department will administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in place of J&J vaccine. Reed said the effects of the pause are expected to be "minimal" in the state’s vaccination efforts.