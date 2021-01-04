Oklahoma Trump supporters heading to D.C. to continue pressing Congress to block presidential election

"I'm against election fraud," she said. "I think there are a lot more votes out there and that's what he's trying to get at."

She is not assured by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's finding that the 2020 election was the fairest and most secure in the nation's history.

Neither Cannon nor Lankford would say this past election was particularly problematic.

"I think there's a history of typical fraud," Cannon said.

In fact, systemic election fraud is very rare and has never been documented at the level that would have been needed to reverse this year's election.

In fact, several presidential elections — 1960, 1968 and 2000, for example — were all closer and arguably more problematic.

Cannon said she believes none of this year's fraud claims have been substantiated because people in authority are afraid.

"They're afraid of antifa. They're afraid of the extreme left. They're afraid of putting their families in danger.

"And there's a lot of hate," Cannon said. "Our president has not done a lot to make friends."