Oklahoma troopers fatally shoot man who reportedly shot at officers in Ada

  • Updated
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a man in Ada who reportedly fired a gun at officers following a domestic dispute Saturday night.

According to the Ada News, the Ada Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Ada. Upon arrival, they contacted the suspect, who fired a gun at them and barricaded himself in his apartment.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team was requested, and responded to the address. As troopers approached the suspect’s apartment, he again opened fire, the paper reported.

Troopers returned fire, striking the suspect, Timothy Yocom, 28, and killing him.

No Oklahoma Highway Patrol personnel were injured during the incident. The troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the paper reported.

The Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office has been notified, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop Z will continue the investigation.

