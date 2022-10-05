Oklahoma tribes, gaming company announce new sports-themed betting app

Two Oklahoma tribes and one from California have partnered with a New York City gaming company to launch a new sports-themed betting app.

The app, PlaySqor, uses "first of its kind Class II sports themed gaming technology," according to a news release.

PlaySqor’s creators, Vetnos LLC, designed the game to advance the reach of Class II (bingo) gaming while filling a need in tribal sports gaming offerings, the release states.

"PlaySqor targets the casual fan betting on their favorite athletes on a fast, fun fixed-odds betting platform, strategically developed with a bingo engine," the release states.

"We wanted to give tribes an option ... especially in places where (legalized) sports betting hasn't been decided," Valerie Spicer, chief gaming officer at Vetnos, told the Tulsa World by phone Wednesday.

PlaySqor will allow people to bet as little as $1 on player matchups from a variety of sports, including pro and college football, basketball, soccer, hockey, golf and others, she said.

Matchups could involve quarterbacks or running backs in football, or individual basketball or baseball players, as examples.

Once the player on the app picks various matchups, the matchup winners are then placed on a bingo-type card, where app users can then win money based on rows or what type of pattern of "squares" they fill, much like a tic-tac-toe board, she said.

The app will be available for free download through iPhone and Android devices, probably sometime in the first quarter of next year, depending final testing, she said.

It will be licensed by tribes, which will also be able to customize and market the app how they wish.

"We want it to be theirs," Spicer said.

Under PlaySqor, tribes would earn a percentage of revenue, or a "commission," she said. No revenue would go to states.

PlaySqor, "is an easy-to-learn twist on sports-themed gaming with an added layer of strategic fun," the release says. "Traditional sports betting can be complicated, intimidating and aimed at a small percentage of possible players, but the PlaySqor games are easy to understand, and the entry point (fee) is low.

"Developed in consultation with Class II legal experts and using a Class II-experienced independent testing lab for strict compliance with Class II technical standards, PlaySqor democratizes the sports vertical, with a fixed odds approach to wagering."

While traditional sports betting is not yet legal in Oklahoma, Class II gaming has been legal for years.

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, based in Wyandotte in Ottawa County, is one of the partners in launching the app.

The tribe operates the Indigo Sky Casino and Resort near Wyandotte.

“We are not one of the larger tribes, but we are strategic, forward-thinking and progressive," Eastern Shawnee tribal Treasurer Justin Barrett said in a statement.

"When tribes are able to expand and manage our gaming offerings properly, we can generate more revenue for the betterment of our people and our communities.”

The other Oklahoma tribal partner is the Anadarko-based Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.

“For us, it’s important to always be looking for ways to enhance the future of our tribe and our communities,” said tribal President Terri Parton.

“Because it’s Class II, there is no revenue share with the state, so tribal nations will earn more. When tribes earn more, that means more jobs and stronger communities,” she said in a statement.

The Chicken Ranch Tribe of Me-Wuk Indians of Jamestown, in central California, is the other tribal partner launching the app.

“This is an exciting time for our tribal nation partners and Vetnos," said Vetnos founder and Executive Chairman Joshua Berkowitz in a statement.

"We set out to deliver value and opportunity to Indian Country and are committed to deepening our relationships with tribes throughout the country. Our proprietary technology platform and patented games change the landscape for tribal nations looking for a lower-risk entry point into sports gaming in a purely Class II format," he said.

Since a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 allowing states to legalize sports betting if they chose to do so, more than $152 billion has been legally wagered on sports in nearly 30 states as of Monday, according to legalsportsreport.com.

For Oklahoma to legalize in-person sports betting, the Legislature more than likely would have to amend existing tribal gaming compacts, which give the state's tribes gaming exclusivity.

Many observers have said soured relations between Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribal leaders has been a main obstacle regarding in-person legalized sports betting in Oklahoma.

State and tribal leaders also would have to come to an agreement on the percentage of revenue from sports betting for both.

In most states that have legalized the practice, the tax is roughly 3-15%.