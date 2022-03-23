 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma tribes contributing more than ever to state's economy, according to new study

Tribal economic impact

Native American tribes in Oklahoma had a $15.6 billion impact on the state in 2019, according to a study released March 23, 2022. The study found tribes directly employ more than 54,000 people.

Native American tribes contributed $15.6 billion to the Oklahoma economy in 2019, the most recent year with available data, according to a study released Wednesday.

The tribes directly employed more than 54,000 people and supported 113,442 jobs for both tribal and nontribal citizens, accounting for more than $5.4 billion in wages and benefits to Oklahoma workers, according to research sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium.

“Tribes are an economic driver as well as a constant and reliable partner,” said Victor Flores, the Consortium’s president. “Unlike corporations that move based on economic conditions, our tribes are here to stay.”

The study’s time period ended before the impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns, but tribal economic activity increased more than $2.6 billion from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, officials said.

“This study shows just how important tribes are to Oklahoma’s economy,” said Neal McCaleb, the Chickasaw Nation ambassador to the United States. “This is our home, and we look forward to continued growth — growth that benefits all Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma has 38 federally recognized tribes, which operate more than 45 health-care facilities across the state, particularly in rural communities. Combined, tribal clinics saw more than 3.5 million patient visits in 2019, officials said. And tribes paid $232 million in Medicaid expenditures, saving the state $86 million by requiring no state matching funds, according to the study.

The tribes also paid $84 million in 2019 to support Oklahoma schools, municipalities and other community initiatives, the study said.

“It is impossible to overstate the positive impact Oklahoma’s tribal nations have had, and continue to have, on our state,” said Matt Morgan, president of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Leslie Halfmoon, curatorial specialist and media coordinator, stands in the First Americans Museum's Hall of The People.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

The First Americans Museum's FAM Store specializes in work by artists of the 39 tribes and nations represented in the museum.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum's FAM Store in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum's FAM Store in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum's FAM Store in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

An orientation of the sun on the complex of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

This scene is from one of the origin stories shown in the Origins Theater at the First Americans Museum.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

One of the exhibit installations at Oklahoma City's new First Americans Museum.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Leslie Halfmoon the Curatorial Specialist and Media Coordinator talks about the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

A minivan installation is part of the First Americans Museum's exhibit on powwow culture.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Part of the exhibit, "Winiko: Life of an Object," is made up of selections from the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Leslie Halfmoon the Curatorial Specialist and Media Coordinator talks about the First Americans Museum's Hall of the People in Oklahoma City.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Leslie Halfmoon the Curatorial Specialist and Media Coordinator talks about the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

First Americans Museum

First Americans Museum

Tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, OK, Sep. 9, 2021.

Tribal impact on Oklahoma economy

Total: $15.6 billion

Including $5.4 billion in wages from 113,442 jobs

$1.8 billion in exclusivity fees from gaming

$84 million additional funding for schools and communities

Source: Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium, 2019

