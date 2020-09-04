Oklahoma to begin counting probable cases in confirmed positive COVID-19 data as rapid tests increase

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state on Tuesday will begin inserting probable COVID-19 cases into its confirmed daily positives to improve data reporting as rapid testing becomes more widely used in Oklahoma.
An updated online dashboard also is set to launch Tuesday in partnership with Google, which state officials said will include enhanced data for public consumption.
The Oklahoma State Health Department explained the changes to a gathering of journalists Friday at the Capitol in advance of the public unveiling.
Officials said Oklahoma will be the 16th state to transition to labeling probable cases — which stem from antigen or rapid tests — as confirmed cases. There have been 5,851 probable cases reported as of Friday in Oklahoma, compared to 62,040 confirmed through conventional testing.
The White House is sending out 256 rapid tests to nursing and long-term care facilities in Oklahoma, officials said, with schools planned for a second distribution wave later.
"So we know those numbers are going to go up considerably," said interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, noting that so far antigen testing in Oklahoma is most popular in rural areas.
Officials said the testing expansion initiative is earmarked within a $15 million pot of CARES Act funds designated for technology upgrades.
Frye emphasized that from the beginning all probable cases have been treated as confirmed cases as far as contact tracing efforts and guidelines.
Now that the rapid tests are more reliable and soon will become more prevalent, Frye said it's time for Oklahoma to start adding them into the state's confirmed case counts and not just report them separately to the CDC.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, expressed gratitude for the improved quality and accuracy of reporting, as well as the system upgrade in partnership with Google.
In a statement, Monks said the rapid antigen testing will give contact tracers a much-needed boost to quickly identify potential exposures.
"These results will be instrumental in helping slow the spread throughout densely-populated areas such as schools, colleges and nursing homes, where quick identification of the disease can save countless lives," Monks wrote.
Frye said the revamped online dashboard will allow the state to do more with data than at current and that it wants to share it publicly. He noted that The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project has graded Oklahoma an A-plus in quality of data.
"We're going to look at the prior executive order and make sure that we are fulfilling that and see if there are any changes that we need to make in order to be able to present the data in a way that gives you more information," Frye said.
State to change positivity calculation
Another notable change coming Tuesday is how the state calculates test positivity to align with the methodology used by Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Jared Taylor, interim state epidemiologist, said the state originally landed on the easiest calculation to do: total positives divided by total tests performed. That method is simplest, he said, especially given struggles with testing shortages and delays.
The Johns Hopkins method is unique positive cases — so removing duplicates — divided by total tests.
Taylor said the technology upgrade will allow the state to subtract duplicate positives from the numerator. Duplicate negative tests will remain in the denominator because people generally have good reasons for being tested multiple times.
As a result, Frye said, the state's positivity rate will "decrease somewhat."
But, he said, it will make Oklahoma's data an apples-to-apples comparison with other states as that method is used more often, similar to how the White House Coronavirus Task Force's weekly report ranks states based on new cases per capita and positivity.
"Everything we're doing right now is to try to make our data as best as we can," Frye said.
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite
