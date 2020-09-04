Oklahoma to begin counting probable cases in confirmed positive COVID-19 data as rapid tests increase

Frye emphasized that from the beginning all probable cases have been treated as confirmed cases as far as contact tracing efforts and guidelines.

Now that the rapid tests are more reliable and soon will become more prevalent, Frye said it's time for Oklahoma to start adding them into the state's confirmed case counts and not just report them separately to the CDC.

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, expressed gratitude for the improved quality and accuracy of reporting, as well as the system upgrade in partnership with Google.

In a statement, Monks said the rapid antigen testing will give contact tracers a much-needed boost to quickly identify potential exposures.

"These results will be instrumental in helping slow the spread throughout densely-populated areas such as schools, colleges and nursing homes, where quick identification of the disease can save countless lives," Monks wrote.

Frye said the revamped online dashboard will allow the state to do more with data than at current and that it wants to share it publicly. He noted that The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project has graded Oklahoma an A-plus in quality of data.