Oklahoma teacher's video up for top honors Sunday on America's Funniest Videos

Oklahoma teacher's video up for top honors Sunday on America's Funniest Videos

Tune in to "America’s Funniest Videos" airing 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 on ABC to see how Okay Public Schools teacher Travis Sloat fares in competition for a $10,000 cash prize.

Sloat, who served a brief stint as news editor of the Wagoner Tribune, is one of three finalists for top video honors. He will win anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 for his entry.

Sloat was taping a virtual teaching video for his middle school English Learning Arts students when he realized that his wife’s bra could be seen hanging on the back of the bedroom door over his shoulder. His reaction to seeing the undergarment and what he says is what makes the video hilarious.

Related: For the love of laughter: Sloat video chosen for America's Funniest Videos

 

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

