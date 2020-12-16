Oklahoma teachers to move up in prioritization for COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. Kevin Stitt will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce increased prioritization for COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers.

Currently, teachers are among those in Phase 3 of the state's vaccine distribution plan.

A news release announcing Thursday's press conference did not indicate which phase teachers receiving vaccines could be moved to.

Stitt said earlier this week that officials are looking at possibly moving educators up on the vaccination priority list.

"We want to do everything we can to keep them safe," he said in a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke with Stillwater resident and school parent Taurean DuHart.

"We're doing everything we can to get kids back in school," Stitt said Wednesday. "We want our kids back in school."

He continued: “CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has said schools are one of the safest places kids can be.”