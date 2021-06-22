Oklahoma Supreme Court sends Helmerich Park lawsuit back to district court

“If you read through it, it is as if we had wrote the opinion, based upon the briefs that we filed,” Young said. “It cites the same cases, it cites the same precedents, it cites the same rationale. I don’t know how the city of Tulsa is going to be able to go forward.”

The city of Tulsa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their original lawsuit, plaintiffs argued that the city did not have the legal right to sell the park land; sold it for less than it was worth; and had not followed the proper procedures in doing so.

In their joint request for summary judgment, the city and TPFA argued that the city does have the authority to sell the parkland and that they had already given the plaintiffs what they had requested in earlier petitions to the court.

Although the City Council had voted to abandon the park property, finding it was no longer needed for public purposes, the plaintiffs argued that it was not enough to simply declare that it was no longer needed for public purposes, the city had to show proof.

The property at the time was home to often-used volleyball courts.

Tulsa Public Facilities Authority agreed in 2015 to sell the 8.8-acre property to UCR Development of Dallas for $1.465 million.