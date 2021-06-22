Oklahoma Supreme Court sends Helmerich Park lawsuit back to district court

The legal battle over whether a commercial development that was to have included an REI can be built at Helmerich Park is headed back to district court after the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed an earlier ruling clearing the way for the project.
The justices sent the case back to Tulsa County District Court to address two material facts that remain disputed: whether the park was lawfully abandoned by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority; and whether public dollars to have been paid to the developer meet the public purpose requirement under the Oklahoma Constitution.
The District Court's ruling on those findings of facts will determine whether the case is determined in favor of the plaintiffs or the defendants and would be subject to appeal by the parties.
Former District Judge Jefferson Sellers in 2018 granted a request by the city and TCPA for a summary judgment in the case. The ruling was appealed by the plaintiffs in the case, Craig Immel, Herb Beattie, Ray Pearcey and former Tulsa Mayor Terry Young.
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Greg Bledsoe, said he was pleased with the ruling and heartened that it would protect city park land.
“This case will set a precedent for other cities that want to do this kind of thing,” Bledsoe said.
Young called it a vindication of everything he and his fellow plaintiffs have been arguing all along.
“If you read through it, it is as if we had wrote the opinion, based upon the briefs that we filed,” Young said. “It cites the same cases, it cites the same precedents, it cites the same rationale. I don’t know how the city of Tulsa is going to be able to go forward.”
The city of Tulsa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In their original lawsuit, plaintiffs argued that the city did not have the legal right to sell the park land; sold it for less than it was worth; and had not followed the proper procedures in doing so.
In their joint request for summary judgment, the city and TPFA argued that the city does have the authority to sell the parkland and that they had already given the plaintiffs what they had requested in earlier petitions to the court.
Although the City Council had voted to abandon the park property, finding it was no longer needed for public purposes, the plaintiffs argued that it was not enough to simply declare that it was no longer needed for public purposes, the city had to show proof.
The property at the time was home to often-used volleyball courts.
Tulsa Public Facilities Authority agreed in 2015 to sell the 8.8-acre property to UCR Development of Dallas for $1.465 million.
The agreement includes a stipulation that the anchor tenant specialize “in the sale of high-end sporting goods and outdoor merchandise.”
That anchor tenant was later identified as REI. Recreational Equipment Inc. is a nationwide sporting goods and outdoor merchandise company with more than 140 stores; none is in Oklahoma.
The other structures included in the original development plans are a 12,000-square-foot retail/restaurant space, a restaurant with a 6,000-square-foot patio facing the Arkansas River and a 7,000-square-foot restaurant and retail space at the north end of the property.
The proposed development site is on the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and 71st Street. Helmerich Park is approximately 67 acres.
March 2020 photos: Helmerich Park playground reopens after construction project
