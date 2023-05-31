Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday tossed out two state laws outlawing abortion.

The state’s high court found that Senate Bill 1503 and House Bill 4327 were unconstitutional. Both measures were passed and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022.

Senate Bill 1503 would have banned abortion when a fetal heartbeat was detected, which is usually at six weeks and before most women know they are pregnant.

It has an exception for a medical emergency, but does not define it.

House Bill 4327, described as the most strict abortion ban in the country, bans the procedure at conception and allows for civil suits where a plaintiff could be awarded a minimum of $10,000. It is based on a Texas law.

It has exceptions to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape, sexual assault or rape that have been reported to law enforcement.

The court ruled that it had found that there is an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when it is necessary to preserve her life.

A statement from the Attorney General's Office specifies: "Despite the court's decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma's 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place. Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the State of Oklahoma."

Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, Dr. Alan Braid, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma brought the suit.

Oklahoma courts have tossed out a number of bills attempting to put more restrictions on abortion.​

History of Oklahoma’s stricken abortion measures

2012

The Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a law requiring any woman seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound within an hour before the procedure and have it described to her. The court also overturned another law that put restrictions on the RU-486 abortion-inducing drug and a ban on all medication abortions.

The court also struck down an issue before it could be added to the state ballot that would have let voters decide on an initiative defining a fertilized egg as a “person,” thereby banning abortion and most forms of contraception.

2014

An Oklahoma County judge threw out a law that would have required girls younger than 17 to have a prescription to obtain the “morning after” birth control pill.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court in 2019 upheld the unconstitutionality of a law that would have required doctors who treat women seeking a medication abortion to use a decade-old method that is less safe, less effective and more expensive than the current method, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. It sought to require doctors to follow U.S. Food and Drug Administration protocols and bar off-label uses.

2015

An Oklahoma County judge issued an injunction on a law that would have banned dilation and evacuation, a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

2016

Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill that would have made it a felony for physicians to perform abortions and revoke their medical licenses unless the abortion was necessary to save the life of the mother.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court threw out a law targeted against child rapists that would have forced abortion providers to take a sample of the fetal tissue when the abortion patient is younger than 14 and send it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The state high court on Dec. 14 struck down a law that would have required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.

