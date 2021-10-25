Oklahoma Supreme Court puts three abortion laws on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday put on hold three abortion laws that were set to take effect Nov. 1.

The ruling means the laws will remain blocked while a legal challenge continues.

The abortion restrictions blocked Monday include House Bill 1904 that would require those who provide an abortion to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology. The plaintiffs allege such a move would drastically reduce access.

The two other laws, Senate Bill 778 and Senate Bill 779, would put additional restrictions on medication abortions.

A lower court had previously put on hold a law that would have allowed for the suspension of licenses of doctors who perform abortion and another that would have banned abortion at about six weeks, when many women do not realize they are pregnant. Those laws also were set to go into effect Nov. 1.

But the district judge declined to put on hold the other three challenged laws. The plaintiffs appealed that decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The state conceded that the two laws put on hold by the district court were unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case which legalized abortion.