Oklahoma Supreme Court puts three abortion laws on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday put on hold three abortion laws that were set to take effect Nov. 1.
The ruling means the laws will remain blocked while a legal challenge continues.
The abortion restrictions blocked Monday include House Bill 1904 that would require those who provide an abortion to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology. The plaintiffs allege such a move would drastically reduce access.
The two other laws, Senate Bill 778 and Senate Bill 779, would put additional restrictions on medication abortions.
A lower court had previously put on hold a law that would have allowed for the suspension of licenses of doctors who perform abortion and another that would have banned abortion at about six weeks, when many women do not realize they are pregnant. Those laws also were set to go into effect Nov. 1.
But the district judge declined to put on hold the other three challenged laws. The plaintiffs appealed that decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The state conceded that the two laws put on hold by the district court were unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case which legalized abortion.
“The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma. We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans.”
Dr. Alan Braid, owner of Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, called the decision a huge relief. The clinic is among the plaintiffs.
“Texas has shown us the heartbreaking consequences of what happens when a state bans abortion,” said Braid, who has admitted to performing an abortion under the Texas law that bans it after six weeks. “Even Oklahomans are suffering from the Texas ban, which has created backlogs of patients here and in other surrounding states.”
The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Dechert LLP, and Blake Patton on behalf of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.