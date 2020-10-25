Oklahoma State's Cowboy backs shine in win over Iowa State

Oklahoma State spent all week preparing for the Iowa State tight ends but OSU's Cowboy backs showed they can compete at a high level, also.
There aren’t many teams who use their tight ends more than Iowa State, which gave the OSU Cowboy backs additional motivation to play well. Iowa State tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen caught a combined seven passes for 86 yards. Cowboy backs Jelani Woods and Logan Carter combined for six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Both players set new career highs.
“Going into it there was a little bit of a rivalry,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “They’ve got a great set of tight ends at Iowa State and our guys wanted to play well, and we wanted to get our guys active too. There was a little bit of motivation from both Logan and Jelani going into the game. So we felt 'Hey let’s get these guys a couple of shots in there' and we did.”
Carter hadn’t caught more than one pass in any game and had six career catches heading into the Iowa State game. His three catches for 27 yards are both career highs for the fifth-year senior. Woods, who also caught three passes, had five catches against Baylor last season. But his 54 receiving yards against Iowa State is a new career-high for the redshirt junior.
Woods embraced the competition against the Iowa State tight ends.
“It’s always good to have a competition to go against,” Woods said. “Because I feel like if you have a competition that just makes you better. Just trying to outplay them in that type of theory was really good as a group because we can just base ourselves on where we’re at now and how we can get better.”
Woods’ fourth career touchdown and the longest catch of his career came in the first quarter. The Cowboys were trailing 7-0 when a three-play drive ended with a 34-yard TD pass to Woods. Quarterback Spencer Sanders dropped back and found an open Woods near the 10–yard-line, who ran it in for a touchdown.
“Anytime you can make a play like that, it’s a big momentum swing,” Woods said. “It just puts us in a more positive mind space like let’s go. We’re down a little bit, now let’s go. …I tip my hat off to Spencer because all week we’ve been hitting home on reading the defense and seeing which one opens. And him just having the quick read and then look for me, I tip my hat off to him.”
OSU handed Iowa State its first Big 12 loss of the season. OSU and No. 16 Kansas State are the only two Big 12 teams who haven’t lost a conference game. K-State lost its season opener to Arkansas State, which leaves OSU as the only undefeated Big 12 team.
The Cowboys will host Texas on Saturday while K-State travels to West Virginia before traveling to Stillwater on Nov. 7 for a potential showdown for first place in the Big 12.
Spencers Sanders ➡️ Jelani Woods— OSU Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) October 25, 2020
That's your UPS Next Day Air® Delivery.@UPS I #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/OuibaDW1DB
View from the sidelines: Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
102620-tul-spt-emigcolumn osujoyride
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.