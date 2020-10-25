Oklahoma State's Cowboy backs shine in win over Iowa State

“It’s always good to have a competition to go against,” Woods said. “Because I feel like if you have a competition that just makes you better. Just trying to outplay them in that type of theory was really good as a group because we can just base ourselves on where we’re at now and how we can get better.”

Woods’ fourth career touchdown and the longest catch of his career came in the first quarter. The Cowboys were trailing 7-0 when a three-play drive ended with a 34-yard TD pass to Woods. Quarterback Spencer Sanders dropped back and found an open Woods near the 10–yard-line, who ran it in for a touchdown.

“Anytime you can make a play like that, it’s a big momentum swing,” Woods said. “It just puts us in a more positive mind space like let’s go. We’re down a little bit, now let’s go. …I tip my hat off to Spencer because all week we’ve been hitting home on reading the defense and seeing which one opens. And him just having the quick read and then look for me, I tip my hat off to him.”

OSU handed Iowa State its first Big 12 loss of the season. OSU and No. 16 Kansas State are the only two Big 12 teams who haven’t lost a conference game. K-State lost its season opener to Arkansas State, which leaves OSU as the only undefeated Big 12 team.