 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma State University senior's photos with president shared by thousands

  • Updated
  • 0
Jami McKibbin and Kayse Shrum

Jami McKibbin was having graduation portraits taken by a professional photographer at Oklahoma State University when OSU President Kayse Shrum came upon them and made an offer that resulted in a viral social media post.

 Photos by Brandi Stafford Simons

Related

OSU's Boone Pickens Stadium to undergo $40 million renovation

A viral social media post shows a moment between an Oklahoma State University student and its president as the latter lent the former her own shoes for a graduation photo shoot.

On the Stillwater campus Friday, Jami McKibbin was having portraits taken by Brandy Stafford Simons, a previous Tulsa World photographer and McKibbin's former teacher, according to the Facebook post.

McKibbin, a 2018 graduate of Owasso High School, was walking toward the student union with Simons when OSU President Kayse Shrum crossed their paths in a pair of bright-orange pumps.

“I love your shoes,” McKibbin said of Shrum's OSU-themed stiletto-style heels.

Shrum responded: “What size do you wear?”

People are also reading…

McKibbin, soon to receive her bachelor's of business administration from OSU, got some help from Shrum to keep steady while stepping into the president’s shoes for some photos.

In the Facebook post shared by nearly 2,000 people, Simons described the experience as a fun memory from an “amazing act of kindness and generosity.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Your cells have tentacles that experts say could help better understand cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert