Oklahoma State men's basketball will host No. 2 Baylor after having limited practice time

Oklahoma State is set to host its toughest opponent of the season just two days after being cleared to resume practice from last week’s COVID-19 shutdown.
The Cowboys were forced to close all team activities last Friday and were just cleared to resume practice on Thursday. They got the go-ahead Friday to continue with Saturday's scheduled 1 p.m. home game against No. 2 Baylor. OSU is looking for its third win against a top-15 opponent and its second consecutive win against a top-10 team.
Baylor is 13-0 and its 24-point scoring margin is the best in the country. The Bears' last two games have been 8-point victories against Texas Tech and Kansas, their closest margins all season. The Cowboys have beaten both of those teams.
“This is what you signed up for when you play in the Big 12,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “You’re going to play the best competition in America for three months once league play starts, and Saturday will be no different.”
OSU has won three of its past four games, including its first home win in conference play against a Kansas team that was ranked No. 6 at the time. The Cowboys haven’t played since beating the Jayhawks on Jan. 12.
The Kansas win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Jayhawks, and it was the first time OSU beat Kansas since 2018.
The Cowboys were riding high heading into what was supposed to be the first Bedlam game of the year before the shutdown forced OSU to postpone. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 25.
It’s been over a week since OSU’s last game and the Cowboys have missed about a week of practice, but Boynton is confident his team will be ready to compete on Saturday.
“There’s no doubt this is going to pose a great challenge and probably one that’s more complicated with us not having the opportunity to really practice for a while,” Boynton said. “But our guys will be ready. I think we’ll be ready to compete. How well we’ll play is anyone’s guess, but I feel good that our guys will be excited about the opportunity to play against what is certainly one of the premier teams in all of college basketball.”
The Cowboys were three spots away from reaching the Associated Press Top 25 in the most recent AP rankings. A win against the second-best team in the country should give OSU its first top-25 ranking of the season.
Saturday will also be the first of two regular-season outings between OSU top freshman Cade Cunningham and Baylor junior Jared Butler.
Cunningham leads the Big 12, averaging 17.8 points per game and Butler’s 16.7 points per game ranks third. Butler is also second in assists (5.4) and both athletes are player of the year candidates. Boynton said the Cowboys can’t make the game about one individual matchup.
“I know the headline and I understand why,” Boynton said. “But our team has got to be ready to compete against their team. They’ve got a lot of really good players and they’ve got winners.”