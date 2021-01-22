Oklahoma State men's basketball will host No. 2 Baylor after having limited practice time

The Cowboys were riding high heading into what was supposed to be the first Bedlam game of the year before the shutdown forced OSU to postpone. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 25.

It’s been over a week since OSU’s last game and the Cowboys have missed about a week of practice, but Boynton is confident his team will be ready to compete on Saturday.

“There’s no doubt this is going to pose a great challenge and probably one that’s more complicated with us not having the opportunity to really practice for a while,” Boynton said. “But our guys will be ready. I think we’ll be ready to compete. How well we’ll play is anyone’s guess, but I feel good that our guys will be excited about the opportunity to play against what is certainly one of the premier teams in all of college basketball.”

The Cowboys were three spots away from reaching the Associated Press Top 25 in the most recent AP rankings. A win against the second-best team in the country should give OSU its first top-25 ranking of the season.

Saturday will also be the first of two regular-season outings between OSU top freshman Cade Cunningham and Baylor junior Jared Butler.