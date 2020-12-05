Oklahoma State at TCU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Five turnovers weren’t enough

Oklahoma State won the turnover battle 5-1 and had a defensive touchdown (a 42-yard fumble return by Oologah graduate Brock Martin in the first quarter). That usually is a recipe for success, but the OSU offense couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities and TCU got out with a win.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Max Duggan vs. OSU run defense

Quarterback Max Duggan is TCU’s leading rusher. OSU knew it would have to try and contain him Saturday. But he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and had three runs of at least 26 yards.

Third down: Game MVP

Max Duggan

Duggan had 369 total yards and three touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in a 29-22 victory. He hurt OSU through the air and on the ground.

Fourth down: What's next