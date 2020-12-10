Oklahoma State at Baylor: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Oklahoma State at Baylor
2:30 p.m. Saturday, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 6-3 (5-3 Big 12), Baylor 2-6 (2-6)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last Meeting: Baylor beat OSU 45-27 on Oct. 19, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 20-18
Four Downs
First down — Top storyline
Salvaging what you can
Oklahoma State will finish well short of its preseason goals when this year is over. The Cowboys won’t finish anywhere close to the College Football Playoff and will not be playing in the conference championship. They need to win on Saturday to prevent even more disappointment.
Second down — Key matchup
OSU passing offense vs. Baylor passing defense
Oklahoma’s biggest passing weapon is receiver Tylan Wallace, who missed the fourth quarter last week. Baylor has the second-best passing defense in the Big 12 and OSU will need a few big passing plays to open up the run game.
Third down — Players to watch
OSU offensive line
The offensive line finally has some stability in its personnel and has improved the past two weeks. The offense has had success this year when the O-line plays well.
Fourth down — Who wins and why?
From Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy says whatever's wrong with his team, it isn't lack of effort. Assuming the Cowboys compete hard at Baylor, and there is no reason to believe they wouldn't, they should muster enough to win. It won't be pretty — nothing is anymore — but OSU prevails.
Cowboys 26, Bears 22
