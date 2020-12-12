Oklahoma State at Baylor: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
OSU offense couldn’t be stopped
OSU's offense hasn’t had many dominant performances this year but Saturday was one of them. The Cowboys finished with 608 yards and held a 28-0 lead by halftime. Receiver Dillon Stoner got the Cowboys off to a hot start with a 75-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game. Tylan Wallace has been OSU’s main receiving option all year but missed Saturday’s game after missing the fourth quarter last week. Stoner stepped up in his place. Freshman Dominic Richardson also showed up big, finishing with 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Sanders had 347 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Dillon Stoner vs. Baylor secondary
The 75-yard touchdown catch by Stoner was the beginning of the first-half nightmare for the Baylor secondary. Stoner had 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns before the first quarter was over. He finished with eight catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Stoner had four catches go for at least 35 yards. He averaged 31 yards per catch on Saturday.
Third down: Game MVP
Dillon Stoner
Stoner had the best game of his career in the final regular-season game of his career. He set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns. His 247 yards are third on OSU’s all-time list of receiving yards in a single game. Stoner was the biggest reason for OSU’s 28-0 halftime lead. He had six catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns after the first two quarters.
Fourth down: What’s next
Going bowling for the 15th straight time
OSU ends the regular season with a 7-3 record and will qualify for its 15th consecutive bowl game. The Texas Bowl in Houston or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis are the two most likely destinations for the Cowboys. Both bowl games are scheduled for Dec. 31. Bowl game destinations will be announced on Dec. 20.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
