Oklahoma State at Baylor: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

OSU offense couldn’t be stopped

OSU's offense hasn’t had many dominant performances this year but Saturday was one of them. The Cowboys finished with 608 yards and held a 28-0 lead by halftime. Receiver Dillon Stoner got the Cowboys off to a hot start with a 75-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game. Tylan Wallace has been OSU’s main receiving option all year but missed Saturday’s game after missing the fourth quarter last week. Stoner stepped up in his place. Freshman Dominic Richardson also showed up big, finishing with 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Sanders had 347 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Dillon Stoner vs. Baylor secondary