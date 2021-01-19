Oklahoma smothers Kansas State for second consecutive blowout victory

NORMAN – Oklahoma placed defensive clamps on a Big 12 opponent for the second consecutive game, and the Sooners registered a 76-50 victory over visiting Kansas State on Tuesday night.
It was the program’s first game in a week following Saturday’s postponement of a road contest at Oklahoma State. OU defeated TCU 82-46 on Jan. 12.
“It was nip-and-tuck there early. Then in the last five minutes of the first half, I thought our guys settled into a nice rhythm defensively and converted some deflections into offense and got down a couple of threes as well to establish a little bit of a lead at halftime,” said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, whose team improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.
“Then in the second half, much better flow offensively and moving the ball and making plays for each other. Really good stops on the defensive end. Have to keep getting better and we know that in this league and guys have done that over the last few ballgames. We have to keep working at that.”
De’Vion Harmon ended with a team-high 16 points. The sophomore guard had a scary moment late when it appeared that he injured his leg, but Kruger said afterward that it was just a cramping issue.
The Sooners ended the first half with a flourish after K-State gathered a 22-17 lead at the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU outscored the Wildcats 15-2 over the last 5:19 to take a 32-24 advantage at intermission. Harmon had nine points during the important stretch.
Elijah Harkless said the Sooners’ focus was on the defensive end during that run.
“We put a big emphasis on talking. After that last media (timeout), we were able to emphasize that again in the game and it ended up paying off in the long run,” Harkless said. “Everyone communicated and everyone made it easier for everybody on the defensive end. It gave us easy buckets on the other end.”
Harkless had a complete game for the Sooners, scoring eight points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing six assists.
Kruger mentioned that the Cal State Northridge transfer arrived on campus with a blue-collar attitude.
“I believe energy can be there every night. You might not make some shots or everything else, but the energy and blue-collar mentality, you can have that every single night,” Harkless said.
Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) scored the first basket of the second half, but then Oklahoma unleashed a 12-0 run. The Wildcats never pulled within single digits during the rest of the contest.
OU recorded a season-high 13 steals against K-State. The Wildcats were held to 36.1% shooting.
Tuesday marked the return of Brady Manek and Jalen Hill. The pair missed two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Manek scored six points in 11 minutes of action, while Hill had six points in 16 minutes.
“Great to see them out there. Brady practiced for just a little bit yesterday for the first time in almost two weeks. Didn’t know if he was going to be able to be out there, but it was good seeing him out there, get his feet wet and get down a shot,” Kruger said. “Jalen, I thought in the second half defensively, was outstanding. His reactions, instincts defensively created some turnovers. Good to get those two back and good to have them around.”
Alondes Williams (13 points) and Kur Kuath (12) joined Harmon in double figures. Kansas State was paced by DaJuan Gordon’s 13 points.
Next up for the Sooners is a Saturday game against Kansas. Game time is 11 a.m. The Jayhawks defeated OU 63-59 in Lawrence on Jan. 9.