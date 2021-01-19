Oklahoma smothers Kansas State for second consecutive blowout victory

NORMAN – Oklahoma placed defensive clamps on a Big 12 opponent for the second consecutive game, and the Sooners registered a 76-50 victory over visiting Kansas State on Tuesday night.

It was the program’s first game in a week following Saturday’s postponement of a road contest at Oklahoma State. OU defeated TCU 82-46 on Jan. 12.

“It was nip-and-tuck there early. Then in the last five minutes of the first half, I thought our guys settled into a nice rhythm defensively and converted some deflections into offense and got down a couple of threes as well to establish a little bit of a lead at halftime,” said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, whose team improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.

“Then in the second half, much better flow offensively and moving the ball and making plays for each other. Really good stops on the defensive end. Have to keep getting better and we know that in this league and guys have done that over the last few ballgames. We have to keep working at that.”

De’Vion Harmon ended with a team-high 16 points. The sophomore guard had a scary moment late when it appeared that he injured his leg, but Kruger said afterward that it was just a cramping issue.