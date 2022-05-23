Oklahoma sets new record for state's highest average gas prices; Memorial Day weekend to be costly

With an average spike of 11 cents per gallon in the last week, Oklahoma set another state record for the highest average gasoline prices on Sunday.

Motorists likely will see the highest holiday prices ever for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as travel and demand are expected to be up from last year, analysts said.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs but have finally started to slow their rise, with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service.

“With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year," he said in a blog on Monday.

"While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year," he said.

"Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky-high prices.”

Oklahoma's average price of $4.041 per gallon on Sunday set a new record, surpassing the state's average highest price earlier this month, According to AAA Oklahoma. Monday's average price eased slightly below the state record at $4.037 per gallon, the auto club said.

"Each day, we have been setting new records … during this current (price) surge," said AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble.

Before prices started rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, the previous average high price for gasoline in the state was $3.95 per gallon on July 16, 2008, AAA said.

Tulsa's average price on Monday was $3.943 per gallon, slightly below the city's all-time high average of $4.009 set on May 13, AAA said.

But prices here are still much lower than in most areas of the country.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon, according to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average was in Tulsa, according to the survey.

The price at most Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.91 per gallon on Monday, according to gasbuddy.com.

Last week was the fifth straight week of price increases nationally, according to GasBuddy.

“(The national average) gasoline (price) is $1.05 more (per gallon) than it was on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” said national AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

“That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks to $5.66 a gallon.

However, the average price of diesel in Oklahoma was $5.146 per gallon on Monday, below the all-time high average of $5.303 per gallon set on May 8, AAA Oklahoma said.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 1 cent to $110.29 a barrel Monday. Earlier this month, oil prices had dipped below $100 per barrel before going back up.

There have been swings in the market of up to $6 to $7 a barrel per day since the Russian invasion.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

