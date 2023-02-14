OKLAHOMA CITY — A state Senate panel on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation to boost teacher pay.

The Senate Education Committee approved a bill to increase state minimum teacher salaries, which would give all educators a bump of $3,000-$6,000 based on their years of experience.

While the decision on whether to grant teachers pay raises this year will ultimately be worked out through the state budget process, Tuesday's committee hearing signaled growing legislative support for an across-the-board pay hike.

Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, proposes raising the state minimum teacher salary from $36,601 to $39,601 annually. The bill is part of a package of education reforms Pugh is pushing this year.

"I think there are significant steps the state needs to intentionally and very publicly take to show teachers that we're serious about the work that they're doing," Pugh said.

Amid a widespread teacher shortage, Oklahoma needs to do something to keep its educators from leaving the profession or going to teach in neighboring states, he said. He noted Arkansas' governor just called for a $14,000 increase in minimum teacher pay that would start salaries at $50,000 a year.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, also noted the governor of Texas is calling for $15,000 teacher pay raises.

"Are we concerned that as we're in this national competition for talent that what we're doing is woefully behind?" she asked Pugh in the committee hearing.

He responded that Oklahoma's cost of living is more affordable than Texas. He also said he hopes the Legislature boosts teacher pay this year and talks about pay raises again next year.

Under SB 482, first- through fourth-year teachers would see $3,000 pay raises. Teachers with 15 or more years of experience would see a $6,000 pay bump. Teachers with between five and 14 years of experience would receive pay raises of $4,000 or $5,000.

The pay raises would cost about $241 million.

On average, Oklahoma teachers earn about $54,000 annually.

The Legislature last boosted teacher pay in 2019 with an across-the-board raise of about $1,200. Lawmakers approved teacher pay raises of $6,100 in 2018.

The committee also passed several other bills that are part of Pugh's education plan.

Pugh found bipartisan support for legislation to offer 12 weeks of paid maternity leave and provide $500 stipends to mentor teachers who help first-year educators. The committee also approved legislation to create what Pugh called "the most aggressive scholarship program in the state" aimed at graduating more teachers from colleges and universities and getting those graduates into classrooms.